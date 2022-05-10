Esteban Ocon celebrated eighth place in the Miami GP as if it were a victory. The Frenchman scored important points in the Constructors’ World Championship, where Esntone’s team is only sixth with 26 points, after having started from the back of the grid.

The accident on Saturday morning in the third free practice session prevented him from competing in qualifying: the bang at the exit of turn 14 (the same as Carlos Sainz) was very violent and Ocon also suffered physically, running the race with pains in every part of the body, feeling only 50% of the form, because the hit was 51G and it was impossible not to leave some marks.

Here is Ocon’s Alpine A522 damaged after the bang in FP3: chassis replaced with the spare one for the race. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

If the driver was able to react, building a comeback from the rear of the group, the same cannot be said for the chassis of the A522 which was punctured by a suspension arm, requiring the replacement of the body with the spare chassis.

Alpine continues to develop the blue car race after race, adopting the strategy of continuous updates, rather than planning very substantial packages, as Ferrari seems to want to do at the next Spanish GP.

The rear wing of the Alpine A522 at the Miami GP Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In Miami we were able to observe two innovations on the A522: the most visible was certainly the lighter rear wing, distinguished by a particularity in addition to the almost flat main profile: at the edges of the mobile flap we have always seen that the connection area with the side bulkhead it was rounded, keeping the design that had been conceived by the FIA.

In the solution adopted in Florida, on the other hand, we saw the last square portion appear, showing a new way of development that pushes engineers to look for a different trail. The image of Giorgio Piola highlights the area that has been modified with carbon skins that have been placed at a different angle than the original.

Alpine A522, detail of the double splitter in Aston Martin style Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The other update concerns the double splitter in the tea-tray area. The solution conceived by Aston Martin and then taken up by Ferrari and Red Bull, was also adopted by the Alpine in Miami. On the A522 the two additional flaps on the sides of the front keel are perhaps the most curved upwards in search of an increase in downforce at a point of the car that does not cost much in terms of drag.