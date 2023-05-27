The Alpine is not thrilling in the Principality, even if in Friday’s free practice it brought two A523s into the top 10 with Pierre Gasly, ninth, and Esteban Ocon, tenth. The goals for the season were more ambitious, but the Enstone team does not give up on the constant development of its single-seater in an attempt to get back on top.

On a track of little significance for introducing updates, Alpine is among those teams that have brought the most technical innovations: the covers of the front suspension have been changed to improve the aerodynamic effect useful for conveying the air towards the Venturi channels all ‘entrance of the bellies.

Alpine A523: revised front suspension covers, bellies and high-load wing Photo by: Alpine

The belly has been redesigned with a deeper excavation that should make both the rear wing and the bean wing more efficient, both of which are in the maximum downforce version. The new shape of the sidewall also favors a greater flow of air on the floor which has a cut in the trailing edge of the pavement.

But to arouse the curiosity of our George Piola it was a small, almost insignificant detail: a micro monkey seat appeared behind the support of the single-pylon wing, a legacy of a bygone era that the technical regulations of single-seaters with ground effect have swept away. Looking at the cantilevered ring that surrounds the central exhaust, one can observe this small arched flap that brings to mind solutions that often became extreme in Monte Carlo.

In short, despite all the constraints, the technicians always manage to find opportunities, in this case very minimal, to show that, if they wish, there are areas where unforeseen solutions can be inserted.