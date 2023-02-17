There’s fourth place and… fourth place. This was the message received from Alpine’s top management on the occasion of the presentation of the A523, the single-seater that will be entrusted to Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in the 2023 world championship.

Last November the French team managed to achieve its target, overtaking McLaren by fourteen points, but looking up there was a gap of no less than 342 points to third-placed Mercedes and 586 points to champion Red Bull. world.

The target for the 2023 season is very clear, fourth place at the moment can still be good as a seasonal target, but the gap with the three top teams will have to be reduced. The undertaking is demanding but not impossible, considering the numerous retirements seen in 2022, of which seven due to the lack of reliability of the power unit.

Omar Szafnauer said he is certain that the engine problems will be a thing of the past, as will the rust between Ocon and Gasly. All under the motto of ‘forget Alonso’, but to be sure of it (Szafnauer himself says it) we will have to wait for the season to start.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Photo by: Alpine

The message that arrived from the presentation of the new single-seater was very clear. Do you share the vision of De Meo and Rossi?

“It’s great to have the support of Luca and Laurent. And not just for us here, but for everyone at the Viry and Enstone sites. We have to improve, the goal of fourth place in the Constructors’ standings will not be enough if we are not able to get close to the top three teams. To succeed we are aware that we will have to develop at a faster pace than all our opponents, we know it is not easy but it is our goal”.

You’ve been with Alpine for a year. Have you seen any changes in the team during this time?

“Yes, several things have changed. I wasn’t there when the team had their shakedown last year, but I read all the reports and realized we could have done better. Twelve months after the shakedown it went very well, in general the quality of the car was confirmed as better. We had three main objectives at this point in the season: to fix the reliability issues, to be significantly underweight and to have a program of aero developments to take to the track throughout the season. I believe we have achieved these objectives”.

What can you say on the ‘reliability’ front?

“Last year we ran into problems related to the power unit that we couldn’t solve during the season, but we knew what to do and the origins of the unexpected. All the problems that affected 2022 were resolved in the winter months”.

Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

You mentioned a team of 1250 people…

“It is the total number including the Viry and Enstone sites. But I don’t know exactly how many people are in their respective locations.”

Some teams have a larger number of employees even though there is a budget limit. How do you explain it?

“Perhaps they’ve structured themselves to work on other projects, a choice we haven’t made yet. The budget cap has been in place for a couple of years, and some of those teams had a very large number of employees before the new regulation came into force, so they organized themselves in such a way as to keep the maximum number of personnel possible. We are coming from the opposite direction, we are still in a growth phase”.

Last year, speaking of the power unit, you underlined how the first objective for 2022 was performance, given that the regulation left room for intervention on the reliability front. Is it a choice that has paid off?

“Yes. Last year we confirmed significant improvements in terms of performance, but we did encounter some reliability issues. And as I said before, we couldn’t solve them in the season but we did in the winter. The FIA ​​reserves the right to intervene to solve reliability problems, so I think we made the right choice.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine Photo by: Alpine

Do you think Aston Martin will be your first opponent?

“Today it’s really difficult to make assessments, but we’re here now, we’ll know soon. Within two or three weeks I think everyone will know. They have hired some high-profile figures who will probably have brought important knowledge from the teams they came from, but then the challenge becomes the following season, when you can no longer rely on ideas you have seen in Red Bull or Mercedes, but only on yours . That will be the real test.”

Alonso stressed that he moved to Aston Martin because it is a team with more ambitions…

“Well, I know our ambitions well. We know we have to grow every year until we are in the running for a championship.”

Do you miss Fernando?

“Well, we haven’t started yet, so ask me in two months.”

When will the first technical update of the season arrive?

“We haven’t defined the timing yet, the technicians are still working to extract the maximum performance. Once we’ve reached the goal, we’ll see how long it will take to get everything on track”.

Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

Esteban and Pierre look like old friends, whatever problem they had previously, did they fix it?

“Yes, absolutely, and that pleases me, because they have to work closely together for the benefit of the team.”

Do you still expect some controversy over the budget cap?

“This is a good question. I think some of the problems the teams had last year were due to a new regulation for everyone. I am confident that over time we will be able to refine our cost management processes. I continue to argue that the budget cap is very, very important for Formula 1, we have already seen that it has increased the evaluation of the teams, and over time it will compact the field guaranteeing better races and championships”.