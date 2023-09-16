It was a badly created single-seater that betrayed the expectations of the Faenza team which, at least at the beginning of the season, had very different ambitions: AlphaTauri, on the other hand, fell to last place in the Constructors’ World Championship with a haul of just three points.

We must give credit to Jody Egginton’s technical staff who did not give up and during the championship tried to right a sinking boat: the problem of the AT04 is the lack of aerodynamic load in the rear which makes the white-blue car critical to drive .

Jody Egginton, AlphaTauri Technical Director with team principal Franz Tost Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

In Singapore, Franz Tost’s team introduced, together with McLaren, a new aerodynamic package which should allow the AlphaTauri to make a leap in quality and perhaps return to fighting with a certain stability in the points zone.

It is curious to note how the two cars that make up the Red Bull galaxy have such different performances: the RB19 conceived by Adrian Newey dominates the scene, scoring one victory after another, disintegrating the historical records of F1, such as consecutive successes, while the AT04, despite being able to draw on various Milton Keynes technologies, is relegated to being at the rear.

In Faenza they are not being too subtle: the latest evolution of the AT04 certainly cannot be defined as beautiful, but it is certainly functional in improving aerodynamic performance by overcoming the design limits. The single-seater at Marina Bay features new bellies: as well as a smaller radiator mouth which has allowed us to increase the undercut in the lower part to increase the flow to be brought to the pavement of the bottom which has been completely revised in the trailing edge.

AlphaTauri AT04, detail of the side completely revised and characterized by this strange hump Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

The side has a strange shape because seen from the side it is the only one that has an almost rectilinear design (underlined by the only slightly inclined AlphaTauri writing): in the upper part of the belly you can observe an unusual hump that protrudes from the belt line and then you notice a deep excavation dammed outward by the wall of the Grand Canyon.

It is interesting to note how in the lower part of the side a useful excavation has been created to increase the flow rate towards the rear axle, immediately after the point of maximum width which is dictated by the position of the cooling radiators of the Honda power unit.

AlphaTauri AT04, detail of the bonnet brought to Singapore Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

The bonnet is also completely redesigned: the vents for heat dissipation are horizontal on the flat surface and there is a release of hot air even at the rear thanks to the eye-catching bazookas, but it has not been overlooked how an attempt has been made to tighten the bodywork underneath to improve load search. The redesign of the rear axle also includes new carbon covers of the rear suspension which work better in synergy than the fins of the rear brake duct: the result obtained is a beam wing which has significantly improved its efficiency, by virtue of a revised diffuser which ensures greater air extraction capacity.

Liam Lawson’s 12th place at the end of yesterday’s free practice testifies that the path taken was the right one. Yuki Tsunoda is also convinced that the changes can be felt, because already in the simulator the Japanese had detected a more sincere behavior of the car which gave the drivers more confidence in being able to attack…