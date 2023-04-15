With only one point in the standings after three appointments, AlphaTauri plans the next moves. On the one hand, the development of the AT04 continues in order not to lose the train of the center group in 2023. In Melbourne Nyck de Vries raced with a substantial package of updates to the base and diffuser, trying to fill the shortcomings of the project. Technical director Jody Egginton explained how the 2023 AlphaTauri suffers especially low-travel corners, weakness dragged on from 2022, with the Australian updates that aim precisely to be able to lift the car, so as to soften the suspension and find mechanical grip. However, the Italian-English team is also looking to 2024, considering whether to buy new components from the parent company Red Bull.

Front suspension idea

AlphaTauri currently purchases the rear suspension components, transmission gears and outer gearbox from Red Bull. Different speech for the front suspension, set around the components of the pre-ground effect Red Bulls, but modified and renamed AlphaTauri. As reported by the newspaper of TheRace.comthe Faenza team would be considering increasing the number of components purchased from the parent company for 2024. News that would inevitably imply the purchase of the latest generation front suspension of the Red Bulls, an option granted by the regulation.

Buying components from a parent stable is always a matter of compromise. On the one hand it allows the team to have ready-made parts available, moreover made by a top-tier team. However, for a team that already has the infrastructure to make the same parts in-house, buying them from outside pays off more expensive than producing them in-house. Moreover, AlpahTauri should adapt to the technical choices of Red Bull, finding itself limited in the freedom of the project.

Pros and cons

The Red Bull front suspension is indicated by many as one of the assemblies that contribute to the great competitiveness of the RB19. At the beginning of the season, Mercedes underlined how the Milton Keynes car manages to travel at very low ground clearances, unattainable for the competition, thanks to excellent mechanical control. AlphaTauri would therefore ensure a suspension of undisputed effectiveness, but would be forced to overturn its current aerodynamics. In fact, the RB19 mounts a pull-rod scheme at the front, against the push-rod of the AT04, implying a different influence of the arms in the sorting of the air flows. Finally, changing the front suspension would imply for AlpahTauri the creation of a new chassis for 2024while other teams would be considering keeping the current one, with the team from Faenza which in that case would suffer a severe repercussion from a budget cap perspective.