The announcement of the two drivers who will be at the start with AlphaTauri in the 2024 season is expected during the Suzuka weekend. The decision to formalize the programs on the weekend of the Japanese Grand Prix is ​​not accidental, as confirmation of the house idol Yuki Tsunoda.

For the twenty-three year old Japanese this is the third renewal with AlphaTauri, arriving at the end of a season in which the contract extension was anything but a given. The arrival of Daniel Ricciardo in the team, together with the subsequent debut of Liam Lawson, created a scenario in which none of all the candidates had the certainty of being at the start in the next Formula 1 world championship.

Ricciardo is expected alongside Tsunoda. After his full-time return to the Hungarian Grand Prix (in place of the dismissed Nyck De Vries), Daniel was forced to stop starting from the Zandvoort weekend, and his return seems to be increasingly oriented towards the GP of Austin rather than in the previous stop in Qatar. The absence, combined with Lawson’s brilliant debut, has raised doubts about his future, but Ricciardo will regularly be at the start of the next world championship.

Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Lawson is set to return to the bench again, but considering the speed with which driver manager Helmut Marko has revised his assessments several times, it is not certain that the New Zealander will be destined to follow all the Grands Prix from the pits in 2024.

Lawson has done an excellent job so far, scoring his first points in Formula 1 last Sunday in Singapore, and will still have the Suzuka weekend (and most likely the Losail one) at his disposal to send a further signal, not only in the direction of AlphaTauri…