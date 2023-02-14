On the day of the Ferrari presentation at Fiorano, another Italian Formula 1 team made its 2023 single-seater debut on the track. It was AlphaTauri, taking advantage of the “Marco Simoncelli” Romagna track at Misano Adriatico.

The team directed by Franz Tost, after a presentation from New York that made more than one enthusiast turn up their noses and the diffusion of renderings of the new single-seater, today put the AT04 on the track, entrusting it to Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver took the new born from Faenza onto the track, a creature created under the supervision of technical director Jody Egginton, taking advantage of the kilometers allowed by the FIA ​​international sporting code.

It wasn’t a Shakedown, where it would have been possible to cover just 15 kilometres, but the first filming day. For this reason AlphaTauri was able to use 100 kilometers for commercial filming to prove that all systems in the AT04 were working properly.

For the Honda-powered AT04, a maximum of 23 laps (considering the 4226 meters of the track which is located a few steps from the Adriatic Sea) to be exploited to arrive at the only pre-season test scheduled for February 23rd to 25th, ready to rack up the kilometres.

The single-seater from Faenza, which this year sports a rather different livery from the one used in 2022, used Pirelli Demo tires as required by the regulations. In the afternoon the AT04 was back on track with Nyck De Vries at the wheel.

The asphalt and air temperatures were quite cold throughout the day, although the sun was there to make the day in Romagna milder. But, as mentioned, the team’s objective was not aimed at researching performance, but rather at understanding that everything was working correctly in view of the Sakhir tests.