Yesterday there was the first cry of the Ferrari 066/7 engine mounted on the F1-75 and this evening, a few kilometers away from Maranello, the punctual response of the AlphaTauri arrived.

In fact, in the Faenza factory there was the ignition of the new Honda engine that was installed on the AT03, the ground-effect single-seater that was edited by Jody Eggington.

Fans can listen below to the sound of the Japanese unit that will be homologated before the first 2022 GP.

In the audio published on Twitter, the start was preceded by a heartbeat that accelerated its pulsations while waiting for the sound of the Japanese 6-cylinder turbo. Fans of the Romagna team will have to wait until February 14 to see the veils of the AT03 fall, a single-seater that will be able to count on several Red Bull parts.

In the team headed by Franz Tost there is the expectation of repeating in this season characterized by the new technical regulations the splendid things shown last year by Pierre Gasly and a Yuki Tsunoda who will be able to rely on a year of experience in the GPs.