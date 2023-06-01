In Monte-Carlo AlphaTauri seemed about to bring home important points for the Constructors’ World Championship thanks to Yuki Tsunoda’s momentary ninth place. Although he had the two McLaren MCL60 behind him recognizable by a celebratory livery, the Monegasque track could not offer any openings for overtaking. But that didn’t happen.

A brake problem on the Japanese AT04 first forced him to slow down considerably, and then to make a mistake when braking into turn 1, the Santa Devota, ending up wide in the escape route, leaving the way open for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri .

A few hours after the end of the grand prix in the Principality, it was Helmut Marko – Red Bull Racing’s super consultant – who summed up the situation. The AlphaTauri riders satisfied him with their performance over the weekend, but certainly not the brake failure which deprived Tsunoda and the team of vital points.

“Yuki was very good, until the brake problems came back. This is a problem that needs to be solved by the team, because brake problems happen often.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix to be held this weekend in Montmelo, Yuki Tsunoda returned to talk about the problem that forced him to give up the Top 10 to the McLarens on the Monte-Carlo track. The Japanese revealed that brake problems have been endemic for a year now.

To suffer from it, mainly in 2022, was his teammate Pierre Gasly (now an Alpine rider). Now, however, the troubles seem to have been inherited by his single-seater.

“Well, yes. In Monaco I had a problem with the brakes. A problem we’ve probably had since last year. It happened more to Pierre [Gasly, che l’anno scorso correva ancora per AlphaTauri] that to me. But now I have more problems with the brakes. I literally don’t feel efficiency when braking. When I push on the pedal I don’t feel any slowdown. I have to use engine braking a lot. The brakes don’t get hot, they don’t feel like they’re working well and therefore I can’t push as much as I would like in wet track conditions.”

“Obviously, with the tires getting cold, the situation gets worse and worse. The rain conditions exacerbate the problem, but I also had it in Qualifying, right from Q1. That problem affected my performance over the flying lap. It’s a too bad, because I think I have to work a lot just to warm up the brakes, which is a bit useless. And it’s all work dedicated solely to braking. It’s not a software problem, but a hardware one”.

Tsunoda wanted to clarify that the problem is not attributable to his driving style precisely because last year it was present on Gasly’s car, while it occurred much less frequently on his.

“Normally my riding style doesn’t bring out this problem more. It’s not about the riding style aspect because, as I said, last year it happened more to Gasly. Actually I was quite good at warming up the brakes. It’s not really my style to get this aspect wrong. Of course, there’s always room for improvement. Today I spoke to the engineers and the problem seems to be more on the engineering side than mine,” concluded the Japanese.