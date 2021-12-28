Although AlphaTauri finished the world championship with a single podium to his credit, failing to repeat the double top 3 placement he succeeded in 2019 or to replicate the victory at Monza in 2020, 2021 can be considered as the best season in the history of the Italian team. Faenza. The judgment is based not only on the richest points haul won by the foundation of the team and on the sixth place among the constructors, result that equals the best placings of 2019 and 2008, the latter year of Sebastian Vettel’s first success at Monza, but also on the performances expressed during the year. AlphaTauri was the team that most frequently undermined the two teams vying for the role of third force, Ferrari and McLaren, coming within a step of fifth place finish which would have represented the best result in the team’s history.

AlphaTauri builds its fortune starting from a wise planning of the development of the AT01 of 2020 during the winter according to the available resources. The regulations grant only two tokens to intervene in a specific area of ​​the car, as the technical freeze is in force to contain expenses in the first years of the pandemic. The area identified is the front impact structure, redesigned to convert the car to the aerodynamic philosophy of the narrow nose, which quickly became the dominant solution on the grid. The tokens are then invested to streamline the front end, so as to ensure a more gradual directing of the flows towards the center of the car through aerodynamic appendages such as boomerangs and bargeboards, improving the aerodynamic management of the bottom and the load released by it. The latter in turn reduces the downforce required by the wings, which can be unloaded to reduce drag and improve speed performance. On the sides of the muzzle, in the lower part, the cape also appears, the carbon structure at the outer edges of which the vortices are generated useful to energize the flows in their path towards the rear. In accordance with the new aerodynamic philosophy and the bottom and diffuser restrictions imposed by the 2021 regulations, the same front wing is redesigned in favor of a different setting of the flows that affect the entire car body from the front. Despite the absolute debut of the narrow nose on the single-seaters of Faenza, moreover with only three days of testing available, the solution does not present problems of youth and the AT02 proves to be competitive right from the start. In spite of the initial apprenticeship period that the different aerodynamic philosophy would require, necessary to define mechanical set-ups capable of fully exploiting their potential, in Bahrain in the inaugural appointment Pierre Gasly prints the fifth fastest time in qualifying.

To allow the slimming of the muzzle, the team necessarily adopts the steering box of the Red Bull 2020, classified by regulation 2021 as a component transferable from one team to another and in turn designed by the Milton Keynes team last season to convert the RB16 to the narrow nose philosophy. On the AT02 the new steering box is moved back from the previous position, making further interventions necessary to the frame for its housing. Normally such modifications would require the investment of further tokens, which AlphaTauri uses however to streamline the previous impact structure. However, in the folds of the regulation, free interventions are granted without the expense of any tokens, in the event that these become necessary following the installation of a transferable component, such as the steering wheel derived from Red Bull, or as a consequence of structural interventions. . For example, Ferrari itself invests its tokens on the gearbox, for which the regulation changes in turn allows Maranello technicians to also intervene on the neighboring components of the rear suspension unit.







The different position of the steering box on the single-seater from Faenza can be seen from the external images. The tie-rod, i.e. the steering arm, is offset with respect to the front element of the lower suspension triangle, from which it is moved back and raised in comparison with the geometries of the AT01, getting closer to the configuration of the Red Bull 2020. In addition, some elements and kinematics shared with Red Bull are retained in the suspension group on the edge of the body, including the characteristic triple anti-pitch damper recognizable by the characteristic red color.

The AT02, on the other hand, maintains the pre-existing rear axle, dating back to the 2019 Red Bull RB15. In January the technical director Jody Egginton gives an interview to the editorial staff of TheRace.com in which he declares that the choice not to adopt the rear end of the Red Bull 2020 is the daughter of the desire to invest the tokens on the front to streamline the nose. Any installation of a different rear axle, even if already approved, would in fact require extensive structural interventions which would involve the expense of the available tokens. However, the version provided by Jody Egginton is contrasted by rumors, never confirmed directly by the team, according to which the rear of the Red Bull 2020 is instead deliberately discarded as the results on the track in the previous season showed poor performance.

The initial aerodynamic appearance of the AlphaTauri is among the more elaborate ones seen at the presentation stage, in particular in the area of ​​the bottom affected by the regulatory restrictions that limit the available surface and prohibit the exploitation of openings and blowing for the generation of isolation vortices of the environment of the underbody, the low pressure of which is the main source of downforce. Right from the start, the bottom of the AT02 has a shaped edge surrounded by various flow deviators, useful for replicating the vortices constituting the pneumatic miniskirt that until 2020 the teams used to isolate the under-car to maximize load generation. The prominent element, however, is the carving soon renamed as the “Z bottom”, which in the first races of the world championship quickly spread to the grid as the most effective approach in reaction to the aerodynamic restrictions of 2021, certifying the quality of the work of the stable from Faenza, among the first to introduce the solution.







Later in the season, the Italian car was provided with some updates, including the Imola evolution package comprising a series of six vortex generators on the bottom and an increase in flow deviators on the boomerang. In Portugal, the team tests a revised diffuser on the track on the side, which however does not meet expectations and to which the spec at the start of the championship is preferred. Finally, a new iteration of the bottom of the car makes its debut at the Paul Ricard, revised in the section in front of the rear wheels.

Like Red Bull, AlphaTauri benefits from the renewed Honda power unit, which debuts one year earlier than the date initially planned by the Japanese engineer for 2022. The heat engine is compacted longitudinally thanks to the thinning of the dividing walls interposed between the cylinders, while the height of the unit is lower thanks to the new design of cylinder head and valves. Overall, the reduced dimensions of the engine benefit the distribution of the masses in the car and the position of the center of gravity, to the advantage of the vehicle’s dynamics, but above all it allows the creation of a more streamlined bonnet useful for external aerodynamics. Honda also changes the inclination of the valves to optimize the exchange of the combustion agent in the cylinders to improve the efficiency of the combustion process. At the same time, a compromise solution is sought that guarantees sufficient residual energy in the exhaust gases in order to ensure adequate regeneration of electrical energy from the MGU-H to power the hybrid part. Among the strengths of the Japanese power unit stands out the reduced use of clipping, the cut of the electric power at the end of the straight necessary to preserve the battery charge, quality index of excellent management and energy availability.

The AT02 proves to be an effective single-seater on any type of track, but it is especially the slow corners that enhance the mechanical grip of the single-seater. The best seasonal results are in fact the podium conquered in Baku and the fourth places obtained in Zandvoort, Mexico City and Abu Dhabi, on tracks characterized by an abundance of low-mileage corners. At the end of the season the team from Faenza lost the duel with Alpine valid for fifth place in the world championship for only thirteen points, at the end of a championship in which the Anglo-Italian team would have deserved the top 5 position due to consistency in performance. final weighs the daring race in Budapest, in which Gasly and Tsunoda finish respectively in fifth and sixth place, but where the two Alpines accumulate almost 25% of the seasonal points haul, thanks to the success of Esteban Ocon. However, the French house continues to grow with the continuation of the championship and when the two teams present themselves in Qatar on equal points, in direct confrontation and in the decisive moment, AlphaTauri is the protagonist of one of the worst performances since the beginning of the year. The discrepancy in performance between the two drivers also affects the lack of fifth place, with Pierre Gasly carrying 110 of the 142 total points accumulated by the team, equal to approximately 77% of the total haul. The experience gained by Yuki Tsunoda in the year of his debut will undoubtedly be precious in view of 2022, a season in which, given what has been built in the last technical cycle, AlphaTauri will have all the conditions to aspire again to a leading role in the center-group. .