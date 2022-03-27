The AlphaTauri is often considered in the Red Bull group to be the team that has to do the experiments that are then useful for the Milton Keynes team.

The repeated troubles with the RBPTH001 power units mounted on the AT03s are a clear example of this, with Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda having already had to resort to engine 2 in the second round of the season, are a clear example of this, but an experiment that passed rather unnoticed the technicians directed by Jody Eggington wanted to do, after the controversy over the mirror supports of the Mercedes W13.

In fact, three small flow deviators shaped on the belly have appeared on the Faenza single-seater and only one of these three flaps acts as a rear-view mirror attachment to the side: the white arrow indicates the modification that has been introduced on the AT03.

The total lack of competitiveness of the W13, which so far has proved to be the wrong car given birth by James Allison and Mark Elliott, has put an end to any form of controversy over the solution introduced by Mercedes in the tests in Bahrain. The FIA ​​considered the Brackley team’s interpretation in the spirit of the regulation so it shouldn’t be surprising if we see a proliferation of similar concepts.

In AlphaTauri they had the opportunity to measure what is the effective contribution of a micro-aerodynamic solution that Mercedes has used a bit as a… decoy.