For AlphaTauri and Daniel Ricciardo there could not have been a worse season restart. The Australian driver was diagnosed with a fractured metacarpal in his left wrist, the result of the accident that occurred in Turn 3 10 minutes into the second free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, having reached Turn 3 – one of the two banked ones on the Zandvoort track – was forced to brake hard after finding Oscar Piastri’s McLaren MCL60 on the trajectory.

The compatriot had just ended up against the barriers after losing the rear of his single-seater due to the use of Hard tires on a track that still had little rubber. Piastri had found himself off the racing line to avoid a Williams that was proceeding inside the corner.

Ricciardo in turn chose the external trajectory to leave room for the other riders, but he didn’t have time to do other maneuvers than brake violently and thus end up against the barriers.

The AlphaTauri driver got out of his single-seater on his own feet, without the help or marshals just like Piastri, but he immediately held on to his left forearm. The extent of the impact seemed to suggest a simple contusion, but after the first checks at the Medical Center, Daniel was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist following X-rays taken on the limb.

Marshals with the damaged car of Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The fracture will put Ricciardo out of contention for this weekend, but almost certainly also for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza next week. At Zandvoort AlphaTauri has decided to introduce one of the drivers under contract with Red Bull and product of the Milton Keynes academy: Liam Lawson.

The New Zealander, born in 2022, is thus preparing to make his debut in Formula 1 at the age of 21. During this season he had already been on Franz Tost’s radar to replace Nyck De Vries, but then Red Bull preferred to put the much more experienced Ricciardo in the car. This time his turn has really come, and he will be Yuki Tsunoda’s new teammate for some grand prix.

It’s hard to guess how many races Ricciardo will have to wait to regain his seat, but a broken wrist will keep him away from the tracks for at least a couple of races, barring portentous recoveries over the next few weeks. The joint is very delicate and equally important: it will take time to recover full functionality.