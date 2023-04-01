The logistics of the Australian Grand Prix are not suitable for bringing updates, but AlphaTauri doesn’t know it and introduces them anyway. The Melbourne AT04 is a deeply updated car compared to that of the first two rounds of the season and which raced in Saudi Arabia just two weeks ago. In fact, the Bicester aerodynamic department has made numerous corrections to the bottom to increase the aerodynamic load and its consistency under the various riding conditions.

Venturi channels modified

The first impactful change is the geometry of the venturi channels, primary components for load modeling. In the various steps of updates since the beginning of the new regulatory cycle, AlphaTauri has always intervened in this area, demonstrating its sensitivity. In view of the Australian Grand Prix, the roof of the channel was raised in the internal part close to the chassis, so as to increase the flow of air channeled under the car to be accelerated to generate load. Previously however, the roof of the Venturi maintained a constant height along its entire width.

Behind the entrance section there are other changes that are not visible, but are described by the team in the documents submitted to the Federation. The portion of the flat bottom has been enlarged, repositioning the vortices generated at the edges which, running along the underbody, reach the diffuser. Just at the rear, the transition between the body of the Venturi channel and the deformable structure of the gearbox has also been revised, to improve the process of expansion of the flows towards the outside. AlphaTauri speaks of a load gain especially in those conditions in which the vertical thrust crushes the car at particularly low ground clearances. It can be deduced that the advantages for AlphaTauri are mainly concentrated at the start of braking and in high-speed corners.

Novelty flaps and outer border

With the reshaping of the venturi channel body, all the components involved in the management of the flow under the car are also updated. Among these, the vertical strips of the entrance section have been redesigned. On the one hand, the team defined a new connection geometry with the venturi roof, in order to reduce flow losses and facilitate the flow of air under the bottom. AlphaTauri has also increased the curvature of the inner strips, so as to also increase the intensity of the vortices generated along the lower edges, useful for transporting energy towards the diffuser.

The outermost vertical bulkhead, the floor edge wing, is one of the modified components. The upper profile has been lowered, forcing a more complex remodeling of the bottom to accommodate the side impact structure. The lower edge, on the other hand, is now wider and less discontinuous, making the use of metal wire, previously used for reasons of geometric regularity, superfluous. AlphaTauri however has rthe outer edge of the bottom has also been drawn. In detail, the rise for the lateral extraction of the flows has been set back, so as to outline a longer straight portion of the edge, useful for generating a more consistent vortex at the various ride heights.

The last change concerns the outline of the rear diffuser. The Bicester department has refined the geometry of the connection between the roof and the external bulkheads to better exploit the outgoing flows in order to manage the harmful turbulence generated by the wheels. However, this requires a greater lateral velocity component in the flow, which pushes the turbulent slipstream of the wheels laterally. It all goes to widening the trail of the single-seater, demonstrating how the natural development of cars comes at the expense of cleanliness of the slipstream and ease of overtaking. As far as the rear wing is concerned, AlphaTauri has decided to differentiate the choices on Friday of practice. De Vries fitted the low-downforce straight-profile aileron used at Jeddah, while Tsunoda reverted to the high-download, spoon-fed version from Bahrain.

A promising approach

At the start of the season, Team Principal Franz Tost spoke about how the team was misled by the numbers of the simulations over the winter, expecting a much more competitive car than what turned out to be the AT04. The first step in Australia will therefore be to ensure that the performance on the track with the new package corresponds to that foreseen in the design phase. In any case, it is positive to see how AlphaTauri has introduced such an important development package already at the third race. A move that portends a more constant development than that seen in 2022, when the AT03 was updated with large but few update packages.