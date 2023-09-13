Despite being the team that has modified its car the most during 2023, AlphaTauri shows no signs of stopping development. CEO Peter Bayer announces the arrival of important news for the next race in Singapore, following the lines of its older sister Red Bull. Given the growing collaboration between the two teamsstrongly supported by Red Bull top management, the new mechanical parts that will be shared push the Faenza team to equip itself with aerodynamic concepts similar to the RB19.

Peter Bayer’s announcement

The stated goal for AlphaTauri is to make a leap similar to the progress recently expressed by the competition. “This year we have seen incredible changes in the balance of power,” CEO Peter Bayer’s reflection during an interview with PlanetF1.com. “Aston Martin suddenly jumped forward and then McLaren. I think this is because everyone has understood that what Red Bull did in terms of design philosophy it was right, with this new aerodynamic path that everyone is following”.

The aerodynamic and production departments of Bicester and Faenza have spent great resources on the development of the AT04, which has been profoundly renewed since the beginning of the year. However, the news is not over yet. “We have a big update planned for Singapore, that will follow the same philosophy that everyone is converging on. I think next year we will all be extremely similar”. AlphaTauri thus aims to relaunch itself in the fight for seventh place in the constructors’ standings. Williams is currently the team with the most advantage in terms of points and performance, but the development of the FW45 is now closed. Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, has updates to the bottom and front wing planned for the next races, while Haas is working on a large package for the Austin round.

Towards 2024

Since 2022, AlphaTauri has been using Red Bull-style bumpy bodywork. Therefore, no particular upheavals in this area are expected for Singapore, with the exception of small corrections. The most important interventions could concern the fund, in an attempt to replicate the great three-dimensional complexity of the RB19. The Red Bull floor stands out from the competition due to the abundance of ridges, valleys and recesses that create pressure plays useful in sealing the depression in the underbody from the high-pressure external environment.

With the new AlphaTauri package it will more closely follow the shapes of the RB19, anticipating the characteristics of the 2024 project. Red Bull leaders have made no secret of wanting closer collaboration between the two teams, moving towards greater sharing of components. Next year the Faenza team could ride the same pull-rod front suspension of the Milton Keynes team, abandoning the current push-rod scheme. The aerodynamics of ground effect Formula 1 cars are strictly dependent on the stabilization work of the suspension, which is why the greater use of Red Bull mechanics will allow AlphaTauri to explore the same aerodynamic concepts that have already proven effective on the RB19.