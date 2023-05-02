The first two months of the championship of Alpha Tauri they have been anything but quiet. The AT04 did not live up to expectations, playing the role of third last force with Haas and Williams, results that had even raised rumors about a possible sale of the team. With the resumption of activities in Baku, however, AlphaTauri is smiling again. In fact, the official announcement has arrived that Laurent Meekies will be the new team principal in 2023, bringing important skills from Maranello to Faenza. Meanwhile, the AT04 was enriched with new updates that led to an unexpected finish in the points on what should have been a theoretically difficult circuit for the car.

New wings and beam-wings

In winter, technical director Jody Egginton promised that in 2023 AlphaTauri would be able to consistently bring updates to the track, after a few but large development packages had arrived on the AT03 in 2022. In the new season however, the technical and production departments of Faenza and Bicester seem to be much more prolific. In fact, a new high-load rear wing had arrived in Melbourne, which followed the lighter specification introduced in Jeddah.

Instead, it arrives in Baku a new rear wing, which represents the second low-load version. Compared to the previous wing, the new one shows a less rectilinear and more spoon-shaped main profile. However, the connections between the mobile flap and the vertical strips of the endplates are also changing, an area where various teams are experimenting a lot. To compensate for the lower load on the rear, too the front wing was equipped with a new adjustable flapvisually more unloaded than the previous version.

However, AlphaTauri is not satisfied and works above all on the aerodynamic efficiency to regulate beam-wing, which by influencing the effectiveness of the extraction from the diffuser has an impact on the load and resistance generated by the bottom. Two new versions were tested in Baku. A first specification maintains the architecture with the two cascading profiles, although the differences with the Jeddah version are notable. The second beam-wing, on the other hand, has a single profile, a solution which then competed in the Grand Prix.







Redesigned hood

To improve straight-line speed, one of the main shortcomings of the AT04, Faenza and Bicester also worked on the bodywork. In fact, we saw it in Baku the new hood, less flared in the lower part so as to careen the innermost part of the suspension arms. On the other hand, the upper part of the bodywork now defines a more accentuated downward slide, which accelerates the flows under the rear wing.

There are also aerodynamic innovations on the rear wheel assemblies. Inside the brake air intake the cooling ducts have been revised, as also suggested by the small flow conveyors visible inside the bulkhead, now doubled in number. The aerodynamic appendages have also been modified around the wheel assembly, in order to increase the load on the unsprung masses.

Speed ​​and mechanical grip grow

The new low-download package would appear to benefit the AT04’s long-distance performance, which had been labeled one of the main criticalities. In Jeddah the two AlphaTauris were among the five slowest single-seaters in qualifying, while the speed measurements in Baku show how the AT04 is now from mid-table in the straight. However, Tsunoda’s points finish isn’t just the result of his speed progress.

Already in Melbourne the team had brought a completely renewed fund, also modifying the geometries of the Venturi channels and diffuser. The objective was both to increase the available load under braking and to be able to turn at greater heights from the ground without losing too much aerodynamic load. In this way, the suspension group could have been softened, finding mechanical grip especially in slow corners. However, the Melbourne circuit was not an adequate testing ground, lacking in low-speed corners, but the narrow streets of Baku passed the new surface with flying colors. AlphaTauri can therefore now work with renewed optimism, because even more than the point conquered by Tsunoda, the best news of the Azerbaijani weekend is the awareness of having a more consistent car, whose development in any case will not be able to stop.