The “fire-up” season continues, that short period before the start of the championship in which the teams bring to light the first roars of the new cars in the factory waiting to be able to admire them in their natural environment, the track.

After Mercedes, McLaren, Alpine and Williams, it was AlphaTauri’s turn to bring to life for the first time the Power Unit that will push the AT04 in the 2023 world championship, the second single-seater with ground effect managed by Jody Eggington’s staff. The car, whose livery will be presented at an event in New York on 11 February at 17:00 local time (11:00 in Italy) during American fashion week, a great opportunity for the brand to gain visibility, will then make its first laps in Misano Adriatico on Valentine’s Day.

The team from Faenza is called to a redemption season after a disappointing 2022, where weight problems and balancing difficulties in the fast corners did not allow them to carve out a leading role as happened in 2021. After Pierre’s farewell Gasly, who moved to Alpine, will be up to new signing Nyck De Vries and Yuki Tsunoda, confirmed for the third consecutive year, to bring the team back to the mid-group positions that are most suited to them.

The hope is that the long-awaited AT04 could be the winning weapon to reduce the gap from the other teams in the middle of the standings, significantly approaching McLaren and Alpine.

It will be the Dutchman’s debut in the top automotive category who, after having impressed in his only official outing at Monza in 2022 when he replaced the injured Alex Albon at Williams, convinced Helmut Marko and Franz Tost to bet on him. De Vries has already had the opportunity to test the AT03 in the tests dedicated to young drivers in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2022, when he had an entire day available to test the single-seater and learn the characteristics of the Japanese Power Unit.