AlphaTauri is not resigned to being the last team in the Constructors’ championship standings: in nine races the Faenza team scored only 2 points thanks to two tenth places which certainly did not meet the expectations that the team had placed in the AT04. a single-seater that seems insensitive to modifications, making it critical of the drivers, Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries.

In the Red Bull Group they are evaluating what the future of the junior team should be: the idea would be to concentrate energies more in Great Britain to expand cooperation with the world champion team by seeking synergies similar to those linking Ferrari to Haas.

AlphaTauri AT04: here is the new engine hood and the medium load rear wing Photo by: Matt Kew

While waiting for Laurent Mekies to free himself from the bonds of the Cavallino to become the AlphaTauri team principal from 2024, the technicians intervened on the AT04 bringing a package of very substantial updates to Silverstone: the bottom was redesigned after the bargeboard was revised which must move the wake of the front wheel away from the low pressure area.

The sides have also been revised with a more excavated undercut under the radiator vents to increase the flow to be brought to the bottom which features a very long carbon “saber” fixed with four metal supports on the outer edge of the sidewalk.

The bonnet has also been redesigned, which at its root reaches the maximum width corresponding to the attachments of the Halo to the frame, creating a bazooka that serves to vent the hot air from the radiators at the rear.

New is the medium-duty rear wing with a spoon-shaped main profile and an almost flat moving flap. The goal is to reduce drag by looking for better top speeds at the speed trap. To meet these requirements, only one beam wing profile was fitted instead of the two allowed by the regulation.