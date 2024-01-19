AlphaTauri, the countdown towards the new identity has begun. According to sources from Motorsport.com, the new name of the Faenza team should be revealed within the next few days, but in the last few hours the team has mistakenly given more than one clue as to how it will be recognizable starting from the presentation of the new single-seater and from the winter tests Sakhir pre-seasons.

A new name appeared on Instagram instead of AlphaTauri on the Faenza team's Instagram account. Instead of the name with the Red Bull clothing brand that has accompanied the team for the last 4 years, Racing Bulls appeared.

To be precise, the new name came out accompanied by what, in all likelihood, will be the new title sponsors of the team now managed by Laurent Mekies, namely Visa and Cash App. The name that appeared in place of Scuderia AlphaTauri was in fact VisaCashAppRB.

The name change, probably previously expected a few days ago, led those who manage the team's Instagram account to schedule it for last night, but the plans seem to have changed and, to date, the name by which the team is known Austro-Italian is still AlphaTauri.

Photo by: AlphaTauri AlphaTauri headquarters in Faenza

The team was quick to remove the account to plug the obvious flaw (so much so that not even the old one that bore the name of AlphaTauri and all the posts published up until yesterday are visible), but the name has already circulated in net.

In truth, Racing Bulls hasn't been a secret for a long time. It has been known for months what Mekies' team will be called from this year, but the real news is represented by the two title sponsors, Visa and Cash App, which show how Racing Bulls has chosen to follow the path already traced with Sauber (Stake F1 Team) with its sponsors: Stake and Kick.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, AlphaTauri will shortly announce the new name and logo that will accompany it starting this year. Probably next week, unless plans change suddenly.