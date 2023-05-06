The AlphaTauri in Miami continued the evolution of the AT04 which continued after the introduction of a package of major upgrades in Baku. The technicians directed by Jody Egginton worked on two areas: the front wing and the upper part of the bellies.

On the Faenza machine the junction of the last two flaps to the side bulkhead of the front wing has been modified to increase the passage of air which allows the increase of the out wash effect, i.e. the orientation of the flows outside the front wheel.

The novelty is also characterized by the presence of two horizontal flaps which are an extension of the side bulkhead towards the inside (red arrow).

The mirrors of the AlphaTauri AT04 in comparison: on the right the new double support Photo by: Uncredited

The other change concerns the different support of the mirror: up to Baku the rear view mirror was supported by a single upper element, while at the bottom it was anchored to the first of the three vertical flaps oriented like flow diverters.

Now the support that is anchored to the passenger compartment is characterized by a C-shaped mirror support, for which a lower element has been added to the upper cover which creates a further blowing useful for aerodynamics, as well as ensuring a more solid support of the rearview. So far the results of Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries have not been too encouraging: the AT04 powered by the Honda engine is struggling to find good performance…