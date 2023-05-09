The championship standings do not smile on the Italian team, but on the front of updates Alpha Tauri is fulfilling the promises made at the beginning of the season, when director Jody Egginton announced more constant developments compared to 2022. In Melbourne and Baku, in fact, the more substantial innovations on the AT04 had made their debut, redesigning the bottom and the low-download aerodynamic dress. In Miami, on the other hand, it was the turn of the accessory details, which refine and complete what was the first major development step of the car.

New rear view mirrors

Mid-car, Bicester’s aerodynamics department designed a new fairing for the rear-view mirrors. In the lower part, a second flap makes its appearance, which reconstitutes the low-drag geometry first introduced by Ferrari for its mirrors in 2018. The dual screen reduces the size of the trail generated by the mirror and its contribution to the increase in overall aerodynamic drag. AlphaTauri therefore continues to take care of its aerodynamic efficiency, one of the main shortcomings of the initial project.

Front wing

At the front, the team from Faenza draws inspiration from what its competitors have done such as Haas, Red Bull and Mercedes. Small flaps are added to the inside of the endplate’s vertical bulkhead which act as vortex generators, energizing the flow. The aim is to reduce flow losses especially in the most central portion of the wing, with the aim of feeding the bottom and Venturi channels with a higher energy air flow, to improve the generation of aerodynamic load.

After the promising Azerbaijan Grand Prix, AlphaTauri definitely suffered in the Miami round, where instead other direct rivals, above all Haas, showed off. However, the Italian team paid the duty of a factory-prepared set-up that proved incorrect on the track test. The team thus had to rebuild its weekend from scratch on a very difficult track and asphalt to interpret. Objective collected in two weeks at Imola, where AlphaTauri will enjoy the support of the home crowd.