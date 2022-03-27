The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has yet to start and the first bad news has arrived for AlphaTauri. Yuki Tsunoda will not take part in the second round of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The Japanese driver, a few moments after entering the track to bring his AT03 to the grid, was forced to stop along the track and get out of the cockpit.

The AT03 was stopped in the first sector, in an escape route. “Yuki, stop. We can’t continue. Stop,” the track engineer told the Japanese driver.

A few moments later, the AlphaTauri team published a brief statement on its main social network channels confirming Tsunoda’s retirement.

“Unfortunately Yuki Tsunoda will not take part in today’s race. The team is currently investigating what caused the driver to stop the car along the track.”

For Tsunoda another difficult moment this weekend. The first came yesterday when he was forced to pit during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to a hydraulic problem. Now retiring in a weekend that seemed to be promising, but which did not keep up with expectations due to various reliability problems.

For AlphaTauri, from the point of view of reliability, the year certainly did not start in the best way. After the retreat of Pierre Gasly in Sakhir, here is the retreat of Tsunoda in Jeddah.