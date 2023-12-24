By Carlo Platella

There is one fact that more than anything sums up AlphaTauri's championship. From Austin onwards, in the last quarter of the season the Faenza team scored 20 points, compared to the 5 accumulated throughout the rest of the year. The Italian team is the protagonist of an exciting technical recovery, finishing in the constructors' standings just three points away from 7th place held by Williams. However, the stopwatch reveals that it is the AT04 seventh force on the pitch at the end of the championshipoccasionally even able to annoy the large group of pursuers behind Verstappen.

The AT04

Already in 2022 the Faenza single-seater was lacking in terms of aerodynamic load. Nonetheless, the AT03 performed better in high-speed corners than in low-speed ones, where it was held back by annoying understeer and an excess weight of about 10 kg. The priority in 2023 is therefore to reach the minimum weight of the regulation, to which the creation of a new lightweight chassis contributes. Another important novelty of the AT04 is the lengthened step, approaching the regulatory limit of 3600 mm. The front wheels, in fact, are advanced to create a greater distance between the surface and the area where front turbulence forms, a quantity which represents a crucial parameter for performance. Another notable innovation is the lowering of the steering arm, now aligned with the lower triangle of the suspension.

Despite the important changes made, the verdict of the track does not correspond to the expectations of the day before. Like her progenitor, too the AT04 lacks downforce compared to the competition, but above all it does not achieve all the set design objectives. The managers report that they were misled by the simulation numbers, but Franz Tost excludes that the discrepancy is linked to the transition from 50 to 60% of the scale in the wind tunnel, a transition which was completed the previous year.

Constant development

Since the first races, AlphaTauri has established itself as one of the more active teams on the development front, bringing something new to almost every race. This is a decisive change of pace compared to 2022, when the team had created very few but substantial update packages. The incessant development is certainly an indication of a different approach on the part of the design department, evidently also supported by greater human resources. However, the implications in terms of production capacity cannot be ignored, both in the internal factories in Faenza and with regards to the logistics chain and relationships with suppliers.

The first innovations arrive in Melbourne, where a new revised bottom debuts in the Venturi channels, in the flow conveyors at their entrance and in the diffuser. The goal is to make the rear of the car work at a greater height from the groundwhile preserving the load level. In fact, moving away from the ground, the surface is less sensitive to variations in height from the ground during braking and to a drop in speed. The strategy of the package is to develop greater stability of the car when braking at corner entry, allowing the drivers to be more aggressive at slow speeds.

AlphaTauri then introduces itself to Monk with another version of the bottom, revised in the external edge and in the bulge in correspondence with the lateral cone to protect the cockpit, an area that will be subject to several changes during the season. The most obvious change, however, concerns the radiator outlets, squashed upwards. The objective is a different compromise between the pressurization of the area in the center of the car, which is important for pushing turbulence from the front wheels laterally, and the channeling of high-energy air along the lower part of the bodywork in the direction of the gearbox.

After the updates at the beginning of the year, the drivers speak of a single-seater with good mechanical grip at low speeds, the opposite of what was initially described, but a sign that the development is starting to bear fruit. This does not mean that various limitations remain, above all excessive pitching when braking which destabilizes the aerodynamics of the surface. Overall, AlphaTauri faces difficulty in stabilizing aerodynamics through suspension mechanics without compromising slow-speed agility. Further corrections arrive in the Silverstone race, where new features debut on the bottom, the diffuser, the flow conveyors of the Venturi channels, the bonnet and the rear suspension fairings.

Route change

The greatest benefit of the intensive development carried out by AlphaTauri in 2023 lies not so much in the increase in performance. One of the most difficult tasks in Formula 1, in fact, is to estimate the potential of a concept in advance, based on incomplete information and assumptions that are not always correct. The first two years of the ground effect regulations teach that it is only by following an apparently promising path that it is possible to discover its limits. The numerous updates to the AT04 have precisely this effect. In the summer the team realizes that the car simply doesn't work, deciding to take a step backunderstand what works and what doesn't, and then correct the basic concept.

In Faenza, however, they did not choose to interrupt the development of the 2023 car. On the contrary, they continued it to the end, following the new guidelines to gain useful experience in view of 2024. A substantial package of developments makes its debut in Singapore which modifies the bottom along its entire length, from the Venturi channels to the diffuser, passing through the external edge and the flow conveyors. The radiator outlets are further thinned, thus flaring the side more, from which, however, a bulge emerges which is an indication of the limit dictated by the internal dimensions. The bodywork is also evolving, accentuating the external rise of the bellies which acts as a barrier against turbulence.

AlphaTauri retouches the bottom for the Qatar race, and then brings a new version to Austin. They change again the inlet sections of the Venturi channels, while the rise in the outer edge of the bottom is lengthened, intensifying the lateral extraction of air and the generation of load at the center of the machine. The swelling of the passenger compartment protection cone, however, temporarily returns to the more rounded shapes of Melbourne.

In parallel with aerodynamic developments, it also evolves awareness of tuning needs of the car. In Mexico, where Ricciardo finished in 7th place in the wake of Russell's Mercedes, the Australian spoke of greater confidence in the team regarding the starting point of the set-up. However, work continues until the final race. In Abu Dhabi the AT04 runs with yet another version of the bottom, revised in the external edge and again in the fairing of the protection cone, which returns to more squared contours. However, the most important innovation is the different distribution of distances between the flow conveyors in the Venturi channels, indicative of both a different sorting of the flows between the side and rear parts, and a new structure of the vortices under the car.

Work behind the scenes

AlphaTauri's growth rate in the last third of the season is commendable, also highlighted by the now almost halted development of the competition. This does not mean that in Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the AT04s occasionally showed a race pace in line with Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren. The technical comeback is also a direct consequence of the interventions on the organization. In addition to the improved production capacity, the team is carrying out a substantial hiring campaign for aerodynamicists, while for the future aexpansion of Bicester facilitieshome of the vehicle performance and aerodynamics department.

The team leaders then repeatedly underlined their intention to expand the collaboration with Red Bull. This will concern the sharing of components permitted by the regulation, such as the pull-rod front suspension which could arrive in 2024, but not only. In fact, the Red Bull name will be strategic in finding new investors for the Faenza team, which, while relying on the parent company, aims to maintain a certain independence.