Is AlphaTauri for sale? This was one of the most frequent questions heard in the Sakhir paddock, site of the 2023 Formula 1 pre-season tests concluded yesterday, after an article that appeared in Auto Motor und Sport.

A rumor, the one on the Faenza team, which left us amazed above all for the timing of its diffusion, i.e. a few days before the start of the new season, after a complex 2022 due to the too heavy weight of the AT03 (but not only) which held back the ambitions of the team directed by Franz Tost.

The draft was also surprising because in recent months AlphaTauri is expanding its headquarters in Faenza. So this could be a signal that goes against the trend of what is reported by the German site. According to AMuS, AlphaTauri could only remain in the possession of the Red Bull family if it moved to England.

At that point it was inevitable to seek confirmation from a person always very involved in the affairs and projects of the Red Bull group in Formula 1, the super advisor Helmut Marko.

“In general, we don’t comment on rumours,” said the Austrian manager. “It is understandable that AlphaTauri is not satisfied with last year’s results of 9th place in the constructors’ championship. But the decision rests solely with the shareholders. These are items that we do not comment on in detail.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We think about how to increase efficiency, results. If you have a team that wins the World Cup and the other only finishes in 9th place, the synergies don’t seem to work properly.”

At this point, Marko has passed the ball into the hands of Red Bull shareholders, not closing the doors to any sales of the Red Bull Racing satellite team:

“The overall result is not satisfactory. Our shareholders, like real businessmen, will make the right decision.”

“It’s part of our philosophy. Vettel and Verstappen came to us through AlphaTauri. But if the team doesn’t behave adequately, it doesn’t help. People look at this. And this is more than logical,” he concluded Marko.

According to what Motorsport.com learned through its sources, Dietrich Mateschitz, before his disappearance, had declined the offer to purchase the team that arrived a few months ago from Andretti, a family eager to enter the world champion Circus for some time. Now, after the death of the big boss of Red Bull, things could take a different turn.

That’s not all, because Franz Tost himself, in the end-of-year 2022 recap, stated that he had prepared a financial plan already established at least until 2025. Not to mention the recent enlargements of the team’s marketing department after having received greater commercial freedom from of Red Bull itself.

In short, the situation is evolving, but there are contrasting elements: Marko’s non-closure to the sale of the team, but also to various operations by AlphaTauri which do not seem to concern an imminent sale by Red Bull. The results of the 2023 World Cup could therefore direct the question in one direction, or in another.