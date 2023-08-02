Ever since Helmut Marko announced in the spring that AlphaTauri will be registered for next season with a different name, the hunt for the name of the sponsor that will replace the clothing house and the Austrian group has started.

According to information that emerged from several sources during the Spa weekend, the new sponsor should also be a clothing house, a well-known name that boasts a long militancy in Formula 1. It is Hugo Boss, a company in the past linked to McLaren and now sponsor of Aston Martin.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Erik Junius

However, the operation with the Faenza team is of a different nature, because from what has been learned Boss is in advanced negotiations to become the title sponsor of the team, with a high-profile presence and financial commitment.

The operation is part of the project supported by the new head of sports programs of the Red Bull Group, Oliver Mintzlaff, which aims to make the Faenza structure financially independent. Therefore the rumors of a possible sale of the team expired, despite several purchase proposals received in recent months which according to rumors would have exceeded one billion dollars.

After the restructuring that brought the former Ferrari sporting director, Laurent Mekies, into the role of team principal, and the former FIA general secretary, Peter Bayer, into that of managing director, the maneuvers on the financial front continue. If the agreement with the Boss group goes through, the Faenza team will be called “Boss” or “Boss Orange”, i.e. the group’s two clothing lines.

The operation was launched by the managing director Daniel Grieder, who assumed the position at the helm of the Boss group in 2021 after a long experience at Tommy Hilfiger, a company for which he was in charge of the marketing programs and in particular of the Formula 1 involving Lewis Hamilton.