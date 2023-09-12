The world of marketing and sponsors in Formula 1 continues to take on more and more importance day after day, particularly after the recent boom in popularity encountered by the top series in recent years. For this reason, new opportunities are being sought to involve partners who can contribute to the team’s expenses through investments.

From the moment Zak Brown joined the team as CEO, for example, McLaren was able to attract many companies, trying to involve partners as much as possible to increase its revenues and find the money needed to cover the growth of the team and infrastructure. For example, during the last championship dynamic digital panels appeared on the MCL36, so that the sponsor logo could be changed on the sides of the cockpit depending on the phases of the race and the shots.

An idea that, in reality, was not born with McLaren, but which had its origins in Manor, a small Formula 1 team that disappeared in the winter of 2016 due to lack of funds. At the time, the team was working with a company that supplies various teams with livery materials, and then-CEO Mark Turner was looking for a way to quickly change the sponsors’ lettering.

The panels tested on the McLaren last season Photo by: McLaren

Turner then founded Seamless Digital, the company that produces these panels, which do not have a particular impact on aerodynamics given that they are incorporated into the bodywork. Furthermore, their weight is rather low, given that we are talking about 200 grams for the entire system. After showing the first concepts at FOM and entering into negotiations with the teams, the technology made its debut with McLaren last year, then expanding to other teams this year.

For example, AlphaTauri tested the displays in free practice at the latest events and, starting from next season, they will be permanently integrated into the new single-seater.

Fabian Wrabetz, Director of Marketing and Communications at Scuderia AlphaTauri explained: “We are delighted to be working closely with Seamless Digital to integrate their dynamic branding technology onto our cars and have a shared vision of unlocking new ways for our team and our partners to engage fans.

New electronic display on Yuki Tsunoda’s car, tested during free practice this season Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“We are pleased to have concluded our extensive testing during the 2023 season to ensure performance is top of mind. With super-lightweight technology and zero aerodynamic impact, our engineers were impressed with Seamless Digital’s approach to performance to meet the demands of competitive racing.”

“With F1 commanding and continuing to grow a huge global television audience, sponsors want more than just static branding. Our technology offers the ability to adapt the message depending on the situation and communication needs; “The result is flexibility for both the team and the sponsors. We’re thrilled that more and more teams, like Scuderia AlphaTauri, are trusting us to deliver dynamic branding in action,” added Mark Turner, founder and CEO. by Seamless Digital.