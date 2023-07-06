The AlphaTauri’s start to the season was anything but exciting, with many ups and downs in an extremely compact midfield area that led it to occupy the last place in the constructors’ standings behind Williams.

In some appointments, Yuki Tsunoda managed to do well by concluding strong races, while de Vries, making his debut in the category, showed some more signs of difficulty in adapting to the car, being put under pressure by Team Principal Franz Tost and by Helmut Marko, who expected a better performance from him.

The main difficulties for de Vries are linked above all to the instability of the rear axle, an aspect confirmed by Jonathan Eddolls, manager of the engineering side of the Faenza team’s port-runway operations.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

“It’s not an easy car to use for a rookie. Some drivers have more difficulty than others in adapting to a car that presents instability on entry. I wouldn’t say that Nyck is a person who struggles particularly, but certainly trying to get a set up that suits him has been a little more challenging with some of these issues.”

In Austria Alpha Tauri has fitted a new rear wing and Eddolls confirmed that the package arriving at Silverstone is mainly aimed at addressing rear-end stability issues. “It’s the area we’ve been working on. We’ve improved the situation. I’d say it’s still a weak point. The package we’ve prepared for the next event [Gran Bretagna] is probably one of the first who should start addressing this issue as a targeted area.”

“The parts we’ve tuned for [l’Austria] they are sort of cross steps. The next event should be the first to address this rear end weakness, then there will be more updates throughout the season. This is the direction of aerodynamic development.”

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“If you change the aerodynamic development it takes time for these parts to get to the car. From now on we should start to see the effect of changing that area.”

Aside from the difficulties in gaining confidence with this car, de Vries has often been portrayed by the teams he has worked with as a driver who puts all his effort into trying to improve the car, providing a great deal of feedback to the engineers. Eddols also praised this aspect of Dutch.

“I would say one of Nyck’s strengths is his feedback. “As soon as he arrived we saw that he understood the limitations and weaknesses. Obviously, he’s a rookie to some extent, but he’s got a lot of experience. And I think he is also very good from a technical point of view. He understands perfectly how the machine is made and how it works mechanically.”

“Besides the feedback, another of his strengths is his focused approach to the areas we need to work on to help him and also to help the team. So I would say that’s a big plus.”