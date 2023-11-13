AlphaTauri is the big surprise of the season finale. Until the Qatar Grand Prix the Faenza team had scored just 5 points in seventeen events. However, in just one race, between Austin, Mexico City and Interlagos, the team took home 16 points, projecting from last to eighth place in the World Championship. However sudden, the comeback is not surprising, being the result of extensive work on aerodynamic evolution and fine-tuning of the car.

Change of pace

The Faenza team is able to go to points in all the hat-trick matches American. In Austin, Yuki Tsunoda was eighth under the checkered flag, also setting the fastest lap in the race. In Mexico City Daniel Ricciardo crossed the finish line in seventh position, glued to the exhausts of George Russell’s Mercedes. In Brazil the Australian was blamelessly put out of action by the carambola at the start, but once again Tsunoda kept the team’s colors high. At Interlagos AlphaTauri collected a ninth place, to which is added the sixth place of the Japanese in the sprint race.

Starting from Austin, AlphaTauri is the protagonist of a burning comeback. The Texan race coincides with Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the car, but it would be wrong to attribute the credit for the recovery solely to the Australian driver. In fact, of the 16 points scored by the team between Austin and Interlagos, only 6 bear the signature of Ricciardo. The numbers rather tell of a car that has grown independently of its drivers and with which both drivers are at ease.

Constant development

AlphaTauri is the team that establishes itself during the season the most productive on the development front, in stark contrast to the sparse updates for 2022. In Faenza and Bicester, work is being done to find a better compromise between the mechanical behavior, which is more relevant at low speeds, and the aerodynamic behavior that emerges at high mileages. The AT04, on the other hand, shows decent competitiveness in slow speed thanks to good mechanical grip, a quality that resulted in Lawson’s ninth place in Singapore, as well as good tire management in the race.

A highlight in the development of the car is the Singapore Grand Prix. A new fund makes its debut in the Asian city state, which is accompanied by changes to the diffuser, the bodywork and small refinements to the fairing of the rear suspension arms. However, the innovations alone are not enough to consistently bring AlphaTauri back into the points, but they still provide the team with a better base. Singapore updates they prepare the ground for the next leapwhich comes to fruition with the new parts arriving in Texas.

The Austin Pack

At the US Grand Prix the AT04 receives yet another package of updates, conceived with an overall vision rather than as the sum of separate changes. The most important changes concern the fund, not entirely appreciable from the outside. However, a different one can be recognized entrance section of the Venturi channels, as well as some corrections to the curvature and shape of the underlying flow conveyors. In Bicester an increase in aerodynamic load is sought through a different structure of the vortices generated by the vertical strips, increasing the energy of the flows directed downstream. Overall however, the entrance of the Venturi channels is not yet a faithful replica of those of the Red Bull RB19 which AlphaTauri is inspired by.

From the front it is possible to appreciate the new geometry of the outermost bulkhead, with a different camber and overall more twisted. From the side, this is also noticeably longer than the previous version. The team thus aims to increase the aerodynamic load released from the surface by moving the turbulence coming from the front wheel outwards. All this is done by taking advantage of the larger surface area of ​​the new bulkhead, as well as its accentuated curvature which, by outlining a local area of ​​high pressure, acts as a invisible barrier against turbulent flows.

In the same area we note a different trend of the converging section of the Venturi channel in the upper part of the fund. What has changed is the fairing of the lower protection cone of the passenger compartment. Starting from the Monaco Grand Prix, AlphaTauri had introduced a visible step in the upper part of the fund, conforming to the solution now shared by McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin. In Austin the Faenza team instead takes a step backreturning to a more rounded configuration that recalls the one used up until Baku, as well as similar to the one still present on the Red Bull RB19.

On the AT04 in Texas the lateral edge of the bottom also changes. Of particular interest is the central rise that serves as side diffuser, extracting and accelerating the flows under the car, generating aerodynamic load. The innovations from Austin reinforce this action, increasing the incidence of the “ramp” of the rise and lengthening its extension towards the rear.

A new bonnet makes its debut right at the rear. The body shop aims to improve cooling efficiency, decreasing the inevitable negative impact on aerodynamics associated with the extraction of hot air from the engine compartment. The Austin bonnet is narrower overall, as can be seen from the removal of the notches previously necessary to accommodate the suspension arms. The old bodywork is proposed exclusively for the Mexican Grand Prix, the most demanding in terms of cooling. The goodness of the new bonnet is however demonstrated by its use on a potentially critical track due to temperatures such as Interlagos.

To complete the Austin package there are some more detailed interventions. The new aerodynamic appendages installed on the rear wheel units help to move tire turbulence away from the diffuser, improving performance and the load released. On the front end, however, the covering surfaces of the frame at the suspension attachment points are redesigned, increasing the speed and energy of the local flows.

Evolving structure

Austin’s package presents itself as a substantial package of new features, potentially complex to interpret. In fact, every aerodynamic update requires a adjustment of the mechanical suspension setup, especially on current single-seaters which are based on interaction with the ground. Yet, despite the limited time available in testing at the Austin Sprint weekend, AlphaTauri seems to have no problems extracting the potential of the new parts straight away.

The Faenza team also talks about a leap forward in the car’s set-up philosophy. “Now we have greater confidence in where to start with the set-up of the car”comments Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix. AlphaTauri’s comeback thus has a dual origin. The team reaps the fruits of constant and uninterrupted aerodynamic development work since the beginning of the year, while at the same time developing a better awareness of the set-up philosophy best suited to the needs of the new AT04.