It thundered so much that it rained. The period of change at AlphaTauri continues without any slowdown. This afternoon, the team from Faenza made an important change in its driver line-up official, which directly involves Nyck De Vries and, above all, Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian rider has been chosen to replace the Dutchman and will do so with immediate effect until the end of the season. Ricciardo, therefore, will make his debut at the wheel of the AT04 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which will take place in just under 2 weeks on the Budapest track. A sort of loan from Red Bull until the end of 2023.

De Vries’ adventure with AlphaTauri lasted less than the blink of an eye, ie only 10 grands prix. The best result achieved at the wheel of the AT04 was the 12th place achieved in Monte-Carlo. This means that he concludes his experience – at least for now – in Formula 1 with only 2 points obtained thanks to a deserved ninth place at the Italian Grand Prix, in Monza, last season when he raced with Williams for replace the indisposed Alexander Albon.

De Vries’ seat was under close observation by Helmut Marko, a consultant to Red Bull Racing and deus ex machina of the Milton Keynes team’s academy. Over the last few months, the former Austrian driver has made it known several times that he expects much more from the former FIA Formula E world champion, but Nyck has often struggled to find the right feeling with a badly born AT04 and often difficult to decipher.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

De Vries’ replacement causes a sensation, but the policy regarding Red Bull’s drivers has always been clear-cut, decisive, dry and ruthless. This time it is a fast and valuable driver like De Vries who pays the price, but others had already passed under the Red Bull guillotine.

In all of this, however, there is the certainty of Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Formula 1 as owner. The Australian, engaged just today at the wheel of the Red Bull RB19 for the Pirelli tests at Silverstone, was left without a seat at the end of last season, when the contract with McLaren was canceled to make room for the arrival of another Australian, that Oscar Piastri who obtained a fourth place last Sunday, the best result of his short career in the world championship Circus.

During 2023, the 34-year-old from Perth occupied the role of third driver for Red Bull Racing, taking part in the Pirelli tests and in promotional outings for the team directed by Christian Horner. Ricciardo thus returns to the team that launched him towards the upper echelons of Formula 1. After the difficult debut in HRT, he had moved on to defend the colors of Toro Rosso, today AlphaTauri, to then move on to Red Bull and oust the role of first driving Sebastian Vettel in 2014, the year in which he scored 3 victories against 0 of the 4-time world champion.

Daniel’s last success in Formula 1 dates back to 2021, when in his first year in McLaren he managed to win the Italian Grand Prix, on the Monza track. Even today that remains the last success achieved by the Woking team in the top open wheel series of motorsport.

With Ricciardo, AlphaTauri adds a highly experienced driver to its line up. 232 gp contested with 8 victories, 32 overall podiums, 3 pole positions and 16 fastest laps, for a total of 1311 points collected. He will therefore be Yuki Tsunoda’s new teammate starting from the Hungarian Grand Prix and returns to Faenza 10 years after the last race with the team directed by Franz Tost.

“I am very pleased to welcome Daniel back to the team,” commented Franz Tost, Team Principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri. “There is no doubt about his driving skills and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and immediate. The team will also benefit greatly from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner I would like to thank Nyck for his invaluable input during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and wish him all the best for the future.”

Christian Horner, team principal and managing director of Red Bull Racing, added: “It’s fantastic to see that Daniel hasn’t lost his form despite being away from racing and that the strides he has made in the simulator sessions have translated on track. His times during the Pirelli test were extremely competitive. It was a truly impressive drive and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us for the rest of the season on loan at AlphaTauri.”