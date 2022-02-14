The Aston Martin was the first and for now only 2022 single-seater to show us the concept of the “double bottom”, because the AlphaTauri aligns itself with McLaren and Haas with sloping bellies, presenting an AT03 which is characterized by a relatively long side that goes down to the floor of the bottom. Paraphrasing the claim of the presentation: “the style of a new era”.

The car edited by the technical director, Jody Eggington, is clear proof that ideas can be exasperated, taking up aerodynamic trends dear to Milton Keynes. There is no resemblance to Giorgio Ascanelli’s Toro Rosso STR06 that the double bottom had experienced in 2011, even if the large flare under the square and very small radiator outlet hinted at it.

The aerodynamics of Faenza have created an air passage between the Venturi channels and the bellies that start just below the beltline of the frame, at the height of the Halo, and then descend to the elbow of the rear diffuser: there is no it is a continuous passage of air under the side as on the AMR22, but the flow is used to create an out wash effect.

AlphaTauri AT03: the heat of the radiators is exploited

The vent of the hot air produced by the radiators in the sides was not accidentally brought to the bottom: there is a clear attempt to reproduce, albeit in a very, very limited way, what was the effect created by the blowing of the exhausts, on the one hand exploiting the Coanda effect to make a more energized flow drop from the upper part of the belly that is directed towards the diffuser and on the other hand there is perhaps an attempt to blow into the extractor.

AlphaTauri AT03: separate flows

AlphaTauri 2022: here is the flow trend of the AT03 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It is therefore interesting to note how the heat produced in the bellies perhaps vents in the diffuser, while that generated by the radiant masses placed above the Honda engine comes out from the tail of the engine hood which extends up to the rear suspension: also in this case the air hot should affect the beam wing and improve extraction from the large rear diffuser.

In short, an accurate aerodynamic study would emerge to exploit the hot air of the radiators in terms of performance. And we don’t want it in Faenza, but the feeling is that Adrian Newey’s influences are also present in these choices of the AT03 which, we remember, was developed in the Milton Keynes wind tunnel.

AlphaTauri AT03: Red Bull gearbox and suspension

AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: AlphaTauri

The car should be practically at the limit of the wheelbase (3,600 mm): it has the Honda RA622H power unit close to the cockpit, having a Red Bull gearbox with a long and very narrow box that also carries the rear suspension of the RB18 in the diagram. pull rod.

AlphaTauri AT03: behind is pull

The images posted show a rather traditional rear suspension pattern with the pull rod pattern, while a McLaren style orientation was expected.

AlphaTauri AT03: two-stage airbox

The airbox is the known two-stage round-shaped one, while the engine hood is very profiled at the top with a rather long but not high vertical drift, while the hot air vent opens along the belt line, almost as if the Japanese power unit this year needs more heat exchange after switching to E10 petrol in order not to compromise reliability.

AlphaTauri AT03: the muzzle is long

AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: AlphaTauri

Eggington’s staff are the first to show us a very long snout that crushes on the main profile: the feeling is that in Faenza they have not played all the cards and we will discover the real nose only in Barcelona, ​​since this solution is the most compliant with the now famous FIA and FOM show car.

AlphaTauri AT03: front push rod

The push rod front suspension shows us the steering arm positioned at the top, slightly misaligned from the upper triangle to look for that blowing useful for aerodynamics. The grip of the brakes is certainly more conspicuous than the almost flat one of the McLaren: like the Red Bull, the AT03 adopts Alcon calipers.

Returning to the rear, the double pylon does not escape as a support for the rear wing. With the DRS control in the center. The main profile has a spoon shape, while the movable flap shows us a nolder in the trailing edge which is straight.

Beam wing and the design of the diffuser for the moment have been shown to us with a rendering: we will wait for the winter tests in Barcelona to get an idea …