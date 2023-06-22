A point that gives hope. After six races outside the points zone, with some Grands Prix in the shadows due to disappointing performance on the track, Valtteri Bottas finally managed to return to the top ten, conquering a precious and significant point over the weekend in Canada. A point that also helps the Swiss team distance Haas in the fight for seventh place in the constructors’ championship, by just a single length.

Right from the first free practice sessions, the C43 gave the impression of being able to compete for a significant result on the Montreal track, more suited to the characteristics of the single-seater than in other appointments. Although the package introduced between Monaco and Barcelona has helped regain downforce, this aspect is lost on a track like the Canadian one, giving those who have demonstrated certain qualities in the slow corners and/or on the straights the opportunity to emerge and fight for the top ten, as in the case of Williams.

A trust betrayed on Saturday in qualifying, with Zhou Guanyu forced to start from the back and Valtteri Bottas eliminated in the second heat who had called the Hinwil team to an uphill race. A race in which, however, Alfa Romeo took advantage of all the chances at its disposal from a strategic point of view, even at the cost of sacrificing the Chinese driver.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Shortly before the entry of the Safety Car due to George Russell’s accident, in fact, several midfield drivers had decided to make their first pit stop, including Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll and Nyck de Vries. A choice which, given the entry of the safety car, clearly didn’t pay off, sending them back to the bottom of the standings. At that moment, Alfa Romeo decided to split the strategy by sacrificing Zhou: fearing that several drivers might opt ​​for a one-stop strategy, as in the case of Alexander Albon, the Swiss team chose to call the Chinese driver to mount fresh tires in order to force as many rivals as possible onto a two-stop strategy, including Pierre Gasly. A decision aimed above all at allowing Valtteri Bottas, who had started the race on the hard, to take full advantage of his single pit stop strategy.

“We thought it would still be between one and two pit stops. Then when the Safety Car came and everyone came in and put on the hard tyres, we feared that if everyone tried to do what Albon was doing [fare una sola sosta fermandosi sotto Safety Car], it would have been a problem for Valtteri because he would have been behind a train of cars. For this reason, as soon as we saw Stroll and Hulkenberg coming back, we decided to stop Zhou as well, in order to have more cars on a two-stop strategy,” explained Xavi Pujolar.

“In this way, as a team, we have put Zhou in that position and this will force the other cars to follow him, to do the same, also giving Valtteri a breather. The objective was to bring at least one car into the points. The hard rubber was a very robust tyre, so it was possible”.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Photo by: Alfa Romeo

After making his stop after halfway through the race, Bottas got stuck in the train formed by Alex Albon, only to suffer the attacks of Lando Norris and Lance Stroll towards the end, when the medium tire started to drop. Although that of the British driver was in fact irrelevant for the result due to the penalty remedied by the McLaren standard bearer, the overtaking suffered by the Canadian right under the checkered flag did not allow him to reach ninth place, thus having to settle for a single point.

In fact, to defend himself on the long straight leading to the last chicane, the Finn had required a great effort from his hybrid part, thus running out of energy on the stretch leading to the finish: He used so much energy on the back straight only to protect himself from Stroll . We need to delve into the details. It sure is frustrating to lose in the last few metres. That’s it. I think overall for us it’s still a good job where we started and finished in tenth position. We are now in seventh position in the championship, so we take that as a positive result overall.”

A result that gives confidence, as also confirmed by the driver himself, Valtteri Bottas, who commented at the end of the race: “I’m happy with how it went, because I think the pace was good, only towards the end with the medium pace started to drop, but other than that it was a positive race. I think it’s important, for me and for the team. It shows that it is possible to score points and this weekend, in every session, the car has been in a good window. It gives us confidence.”