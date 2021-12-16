Prior to his return to Formula 1 with the Alpine team in 2021, Fernando Alonso was involved in a car accident while on his bicycle in Switzerland. This forced him to undergo surgery to fix the jaw fracture. The Spaniard was able to get back on track for pre-season testing with Alpine, but, by his own admission, it took some time to regain speed, as preparation had been slowed by the impact the crash had had. on him.

Alonso had already confirmed that he had to undergo a new operation during the winter and revealed that this will be done next month, and will consist of removing two titanium plates from the jaw. “I have to be ready or prepare a little better than last year,” Alonso said on Wednesday during a media meeting, including Motorsport.com.

“The February bicycle accident didn’t help last year. This January, I’ll have to remove the plaques from my face, so I’ll be off for two weeks next month. But I probably would have stopped anyway, even without the surgery, because it’s time to relax. Next, we will have to dive into the winter tests and prepare both physically and with the car with a good program. If the car is competitive, I’m sure I’ll be 100% “.

Alonso managed to get on the podium for the first time in Formula 1 in more than seven years in the Qatar Grand Prix in November, and in July he helped Esteban Ocon clinch Alpine’s first thrilling victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix. At the age of forty, Fernando Alonso will start next season as the oldest driver on the starting grid, following the retirement of Kimi Raikkonen at the end of 2021.

The Oviedo driver also explained that his preparation for each new season has changed since he got older, but he was eager to catch up on his now limited schedule ahead of the start of the 2021 season. ‘accident with the bicycle, I counted the days left in Bahrain and there was just the time to go, but not with an adequate physical program, ”said Alonso.

“This winter I want to do a little more. Obviously I will not train the same way now that I am forty than I was when I was 23. You have to train more, do more stretching, have a different diet and do other different things to be in the same shape and with the same. force. I’m ready to do it, that’s also why I’m back. There are more sacrifices to be made, but this is the plan for the winter. I’ll be as strong as I can, and I know I’ll have to train and do more than other riders, because I’m bigger than them ”.