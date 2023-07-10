After Spielberg, Silverstone also proved to be a complex stage for Aston Martin, which finished the race in seventh and fourteenth place, bringing home only six points. For a team that until a few weeks ago was used to fighting for the podium, in just a few rounds there was a total negative change of pace, which started with the weekend in Barcelona.

The hope was that the Catalan appointment was an isolated episode, the result of a wrong set-up configuration chosen at the factory at the end of the week, which had then slowed down work on the track. But performances that were anything but exciting also arrived in Austria and Great Britain, with the Canadian stage in Montreal as the only light in a difficult month.

After the ninth place in qualifying on Saturday, where load problems had emerged both in the medium-fast and slow sections also due to a rather unloaded configuration, Fernando Alonso had not hidden that it would be a race in defense , with the aim of bringing home as many points as possible.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

At the start, the Spaniard immediately managed to recover a few positions, also putting Lewis Hamilton behind him, although the Englishman then managed to get the better of himself back to sixth position. From that moment on, the Aston Martin standard-bearer spent most of the first stint looking in the mirrors, thanks to the pressure put on by Pierre Gasly, who remained in the DRS area for a long time but without ever finding the starting point necessary to be able to complete the overtaking.

While the Frenchman from Alpine returned to the pits just a few laps before the Safety Car came out due to the technical problem accused by Kevin Magnussen, Alonso instead chose to stay on track, with the neutralization coming at the most propitious moment. Being able to make a stop with a limited loss of time compared to a normal pit stop under green flag conditions, the Spaniard was able to definitively overtake the two Ferraris, which had instead stopped earlier.

After the restart, Alonso was able to stop Sergio Perez’s comeback, with the overtaking coming four laps from the end thanks to the help of the DRS and top speed clearly in favor of the RB19. Beyond this last aspect, however, it was clear that Red Bull had something more in terms of pace and that the maneuver would still arrive before the checkered flag, making it difficult to aim for anything better than a seventh place finish.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We weren’t fast enough in any session of the weekend, so it wasn’t any different in the race. We struggled a bit with the pace, but we made the most of the strategy, trying to extend the stint on the mediums at the start, and then there was the Safety Car, and we went for the softs as it was only a short run to go. end. I think it was a good strategy and yes, thanks to all these calls I think we got a seventh place, maybe better than the pace we had,” explained Alonso at the end of the race.

The most worrying aspect is undoubtedly the negative period that Aston Martin is experiencing, far from important positions. According to Alonso it is due both to the fact that the other teams are continuing to bring important packages, and to the conformation of some tracks, from his point of view not very suitable for the AMR23: “As we said yesterday, it’s probably a bit of everything. We have been surpassed [da altri team] a bit in terms of teams that have brought some significant updates lately. The track in particular, I think was not our best layout for the package that we have. We also need to see the tyres, obviously it’s the first race we have this new build. So maybe we need to analyze things in more detail but, all in all, I think it has been a difficult weekend. I hope we will be competitive again in Hungary.”

Before the Silverstone appointment, the team’s Team Principal had explained that further updates would arrive in the next rounds, even if clearly the packages brought by the opposing teams were more substantial than the innovations recently introduced by the British team. However, Alonso is not worried about development, underlining that we must not forget where Aston Martin comes from, from a season where at the beginning of 2022 they were struggling to avoid the bottom of the grid.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“To be honest, I don’t care about development. This year the car is better than expected. We’re fighting for things we probably never could have dreamed of earlier in the year. So if we can stay in the top 10 and fight with the leaders, that’s fantastic. But I think we need to focus on the longer-term picture as well. We can’t stress every weekend if we’re seventh or fourth or if we’re on the podium. We have to be very pragmatic and relaxed about our performance.”

“If someone is faster than us we can’t do anything. We just have to understand, learn from the things we do and be happy with the position we’re in, you know, not be happy with seventh place, whereas last year they were last here. I think Lando finished sixth at Silverstone last year. Latifi was in tenth position here last year. So let’s see in Abu Dhabi. But two races ago in Canada we were fighting for the win, so it’s not like we got on the podium in the first few races and then took a step back. Three weeks ago in Canada we were battling for the win, so I’m calm.”