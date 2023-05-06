The first year of the Miami Grand Prix was undoubtedly marked by an asphalt that presented several critical issues, enough to push the organizers to respond to the pilots’ criticisms by resurfacing the entire track.

Indeed, after some teething problems with last season’s inaugural Grand Prix, circuit officials have decided to invest in improving the event that takes place around the Miami Dolphins’ field. To adequately respond to the situation, the organizers of the Grand Prix had decided to engage the renowned company Tilke to lay new asphalt for this year’s race.

“We could have continued with last year’s track. The goal we set ourselves was to have a great race, with lots of overtaking and side-by-side duels. With last year’s track, there were parts where there was a line where it would have been possible to overtake, but we weren’t satisfied. That’s why we decided to invest in resurfacing the track, in an attempt to improve the racing conditions,” explained the managing partner of the Miami GP, Tom Garfinkel , no more than a few months ago.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

However, according to what the drivers revealed after the first two free practice sessions, the situation does not seem to have improved particularly compared to 2022. One of the main problems lies in the fact that outside the ideal line the track is extremely dirty, making it difficult find the grip needed to attack in braking or to maintain a different trajectory. An aspect that was seen both in the morning and in the afternoon sessions, with several drivers protagonists of spins or borderline checks in an attempt to keep the car off the ideal line. Great difficulties were also encountered in the slowest part of the track, from turn 11 to turn 16.

“It’s ok, last year [l’asfalto] it just broke, even though it’s only Friday of course. Unfortunately there will be no support races with Formula 2 and Formula 3, the ideal line is slowly cleaning up but outside the clean line it is still very dirty. There probably won’t be a lot of overtaking on Sunday because there’s only one line that can be driven, but that’s the way it is,” explained Fernando Alonso after the second free practice session.

Being able to qualify well will therefore be important, also because this year the DRS zones have been shorter than in the past, making overtaking more complicated. In this start to the championship, the flying lap was not Aston Martin’s strong point, which has often bet on the race to make the difference with excellent tire management.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“It will certainly be important and it would be nice to start up front, let’s see what we can do on Saturday, generally our strong point is on Sunday, so let’s see what we can do,” added the Spaniard.

The teams saw their long-distance simulations interrupted after Charles Leclerc crashed into the barriers at turn seven after losing his car. The hope is that we have obtained enough data on a constantly evolving circuit to be able to hit the ideal set-up in view of the race: “Obviously we would have liked to complete more laps, but there was the red flag at the end, but it’s the same for everyone. We will try to gain insights from the data we have and set the strategy for Sunday.”