There have been worse revivals. Aston Martin Racing understood its real potential on the flying lap this afternoon by finishing in fifth position with Fernando Alonso, 628 thousandths behind the amazing time achieved by Max Verstappen in his second attempt in Q3.

On the one hand, the awareness of not yet being up to the task, at least over the flying lap, to compete with the reigning world champion team, nor with Ferrari. On the other, the confirmation of having done an exceptional job over the winter, so much so as to make up some ground and be able to say today that we are in the fight to be third force at the start of the season.

For Fernando Alonso a dream, but also the certainty of having made the best choice for his present and his future. The smile he showed off at the end of qualifying was a powerful non-verbal. He could have just stared at the camera with that expression, those eyes, to say everything he then said to the microphones.

“This result is beautiful. It’s beautiful,” repeated Fernando at the start. “The free practice results were too good to be true. We knew we had to get back to reality and we did it in qualifying.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“But it is a reality that is in line with our expectations. We thought we were half a second behind Red Bull and we are half a second or 6 tenths from pole position.”

Although Lawrence Stroll’s project for Aston Martin was and is very ambitious, Alonso candidly admitted that once he arrived at Silverstone 4 months ago he could never have imagined finding himself in such a rosy situation.

“4 months ago, when I arrived at Aston Martin, thinking of being in the Top 5 and half a second from pole position was an impossible dream. So that’s what we’re experiencing”.

And that’s not all, because if the AMR23 can aim for the Top 5 in qualifying, things could get even more interesting in the race. Since the pre-season tests carried out in Sakhir, the British single-seater has shown that it has a certain consistency in terms of race pace, with interesting lap times. Alonso himself didn’t hide, stating that tomorrow he could have the opportunity to fight with the Mercedes and Ferraris.

“I think that tomorrow, in the race, we will be able to fight with Ferrari and Mercedes. But these are words that it seems incredible to me can come out of my mouth”, concluded the Asturian.