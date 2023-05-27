Fernando Alonso really came close to savoring the taste of pole position in Formula 1 again, something he hadn’t experienced for 11 years (the last one was in Germany in 2012, during his time with Ferrari). However, the cry of joy of the Spaniard remained choked in the throat right on the most beautiful in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

It really seemed done, because the Aston Martin driver had put his 1’11″449 on the scoresheet and when Max Verstappen passed through T2 with time running out, his gap was over two tenths. It’s a shame, however, that the world champion in charge unleashed all his talent in the last sector, even kissing the barriers a couple of times to beat him by just 84 thousandths.

Having come so close, it is normal for Fernando to have a touch of disappointment, even if in the heat he gave the impression of not having the slightest intention of giving up trying to go in search of victory on the streets of the Principality tomorrow.

“I feel good, even if pole position means a lot here in Monaco. Max was a little bit faster today and it’s a shame, but the front row is very important for us,” Alonso said on parc fermé on Loic’s microphone Duval.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Photo by: Alessio Morgese

“The last sector seems to be our weak point on this circuit, but we’ll see what we can do tomorrow in terms of strategy and if there will be any variable weather, but we will try to win,” he added.

One of the occasions to try to “steal” the Dutchman’s leadership is the departure, even if Alonso seems rather realistic from this point of view, despite having also tried to launch a sort of “macumba” towards his Red Bull rival.

“The stretch leading to the first corner is very short. Normally we start very well, while Max is more erratic. Maybe tomorrow he could make one of his bad starts, let’s hope (laughs)…”, he concluded.

