Barcelona and Austria represented the first “empty” stages for Aston Martin during this season, thanks to some set-up choices that didn’t give the desired results and a single-seater that didn’t digest the Red Bull Ring badly.

Questions to which the British team, which is racing at home this weekend having its headquarters a few kilometers from the track, is still looking for a definitive answer that can explain this sudden change of form, above all thinking of how in the first part of the championship one of the the strengths of Aston Martin had been precisely the constancy in terms of performance.

According to Alonso, this instability in terms of standings could be due to the updates introduced by the other teams, but it could also simply be a problem related to the type of track, given that the AMR23 didn’t hold up in the fast sections.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

“[In Austria] We were slower than Montreal, no doubt. Even in Spain we were a bit off the pace. So yeah, that’s something we’d like to figure out. I think Mercedes were clearly the second fastest team in Spain, challenging Red Bull in a way and coming very close to them. In Canada, it was Aston Martin that was the second force and challenged Max in a sense. And then it was Ferrari in Austria”, said the Spaniard on the eve of the Silverstone round.

“In recent races, therefore, we have seen very different results for Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston, and we obviously need to understand them to avoid these weaknesses and these negative weekends. But at the moment we don’t have a clear answer. I think it’s a specific track, it’s something we’re still studying.”

From a personal point of view, since his return to Formula 1 with Alpine in 2021, the power steering issue has occupied an important space in his process of adapting to these cars. Initially the French team was unable to fully understand its needs and a first update only came after several races. From this point of view, Aston Martin has worked hard to get ready and satisfy the Spaniard, but Alonso revealed that the process is still ongoing and that there are some small improvements that could be done. An important point, because any changes will fall within the budget cap.

“It’s still an ongoing process, to get better and more comfortable in the car together with Lance, of course, because we both have to agree on what we want in terms of power steering, front suspension, steering, that sort of thing. because obviously it falls within the budget cap”.

“So we have to have respect for both riders. At the moment I think we are quite satisfied, to be honest. There are still little adjustments we can think about for the long term or next year, let’s say, but I think we’re pretty good, we made a little improvement, I think in Miami. And this was another step forward in terms of feeling with the car, so overall I’m happy.”

During the week, the calendar for the 2024 Formula 1 season was also made official, which features 24 races. Many, perhaps too many. Certainly Fernando Alonso thinks so, who understands the reasons why the season has been further lengthened, but at the same time has clearly highlighted the risks that this entails for the teams, especially from a human point of view.

“I think I understood all the advantages of having 24 races and the reasons behind such a large number. There is a lot of interest in Formula 1, a lot of demand. So it is good to go to new countries. This year it will be Las Vegas, a few years ago Qatar, it’s nice to open this sport to new countries so I understand that. But I think for team members 18 races is already a good number. With more than 18 or 19 it starts to stress all the mechanics, the media, everyone is in trouble from February to December. We riders have all the comforts and the teams try to take care of us as much as possible, so we can’t complain too much. But I understand that it’s difficult for everyone else,” added the Asturian.