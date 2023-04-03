Third, last and third again. In the general confusion of the last few laps, Fernando Alonso’s race changed face several times, like on a roller coaster in which the mood and sensations behind the wheel changed several times.

After the exposure of the second red flag, due to the breakage of the right rear wheel on Kevin Magnussen’s car due to contact with the wall, the FIA ​​had in fact decided to suspend the race and carry out a standing restart on the grid. It could have been the Spaniard from Aston Martin who paid the price, who at the start had been hit by Carlos Sainz, who went wide in turn 1.

The two-time world champion had in fact moved to the outside of the track after an initial attempt to attack Lewis Hamilton, but as he attempted to get back on the racing line, the Ferrarista’s front left tire hit his AMR23. sending her into a spin against the wall.

Luckily for Alonso, the car hadn’t sustained any damage and the FIA’s decision to reset the standings to a time prior to the accident had meant that the Asturian was able to climb back up to third place in the standings. An episode for which the FIA ​​has in any case decided to assign a 5-second penalty to the Prancing Horse driver, who thus exited the points zone due to the regrouping of the group after yet another interruption.

According to Alonso, the penalty inflicted on the compatriot would not be adequate for the crime committed, considering it too severe given the circumstances. “Probably the penalty is too severe.”

“On the first lap [di una ripartenza], it’s always very difficult to judge the level of grip, and I think you don’t intentionally hit another car, you know? We know that we also risk our car and our finishing position, so sometimes you end up in places you don’t want to be at the time.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“It’s part of racing. I haven’t seen the replay well, but it’s too strict for me,” explained the Aston Martin standard bearer. Although they did not expressly refer to the penalty remedied by Sainz, other drivers also criticized the restart methods, including Norris, for whom such a decision a few laps from the end has the sole aim of creating an artificial show, however putting risk the end result.

Sainz did not hesitate to express his doubts about the penalty, both when he was still in the car and in interviews, calling it “the most unfair penalty I have ever seen in my life”. Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur said he was frustrated that his driver was not given a chance to give his version of events before being punished, an aspect remarked by the Madrid native himself.

Alonso recounted his version of the collision, saying: “Obviously I didn’t know who touched me at the time. I just felt that on the first lap of the first start [quella del contatto Stroll-Leclerc] someone touched me at turn 3”.

“Then, in the last restart [dopo la seconda bandiera rossa]Carlos apparently touched me in Turn 1. I mean, probably only in Jeddah [il precedente round in Arabia Saudita] I had a normal start”.

“Also in Bahrain, at turn 4, Lance [Stroll, compagno di squadra alla Aston Martin] he touched me, so i’m very attractive out there! But our car is strong enough. So, it doesn’t matter if they keep touching us.”