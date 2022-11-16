After two seasons with Alpine, which marked his return to F1 at the start of 2021, Fernando Alonso will move to Aston Martin next year after signing a multi-year deal

As part of an agreement between several teams to test their new drivers for 2023 in the Abu Dhabi tests, Alonso was released from the French team and will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Aston Martin at Yas Marina.

Even if the day won’t provide him with much information on what will happen next year, the two-time champion will need it to understand how to set up work in view of the 2023 season.

“It’s important,” she said of the test. “It won’t be important from a performance point of view because next year the car will be very different for everyone, but it will be in terms of comfort, the seat, the steering wheel, the buttons and all the things I’d like to change and insert into my machine to make it custom. I can’t wait”.

Aston Martin has shown some promising signs of progress in recent races, although he suffered from a lackluster weekend in Mexico where his car didn’t adjust to the track and altitude.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Alonso said he is happy that the team is making progress, but true satisfaction for the Spaniard will only come when the team can constantly fight at the top.

“I don’t think anyone at Aston Martin is looking too much at results this year,” he said.

“It’s good to see improvements, but I think Aston Martin isn’t in F1 to finish fifth, sixth or fourth in the constructors’ championship. They’re here to win the world championship, and that’s what we’ll be looking to do in 2023 and 2024.” “.

Alonso hopes that luck will be on his side next year, having lost around 60 points this season due to poor reliability and bad luck with Alpine.

“This year has been incredible. I know there was a lot of talk after Mexico. I suffered five retirements in 2022 due to engine problems, but there are four other races I managed to finish without a battery. Or again when the car didn’t it started in Austria or when I lost a wheel in the pit stop”.

“It was incredible: I did 20 races and had problems in nine or so. It’s almost 50% of dating.”