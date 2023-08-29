Fernando Alonso brought Aston Martin back to the podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, thanks to a capital performance that saw him finish in second place, behind the only, elusive, Max Verstappen.

In addition to the result that relaunched him in the fight for second place in the Drivers’ World Championship, the Asturian was also the protagonist of a great overtaking made on the first lap of the grand prix on the Zandvoort track.

Starting from the fifth spot on the grid, Fernando arrived at turn 3 – one of the two banked ones at Zandvoort – targeting the Mercedes of George Russell and the Williams of Alexander Albon, who preceded him.

The two rivals chose to follow the conventional trajectory, on the outside of the corner and then come out stronger and move quickly towards the next corner. Alonso, on the other hand, did the exact opposite, going inside. This choice paid dividends, because he entered turn 3 in fifth place and he found himself third on the exit.

A double overtaking that was immediately nominated among the best of the season for tactical sagacity and clean driving in the action that led him to overtake no less than two cars in a few tens of meters and thus enter the podium area.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Erik Junius

The move made by Fernando was not the result of chance or the inspiration of the moment. What he did in turn 3 is the result of a plan prepared during the first two free practice sessions, where he tested the inside of the left-hand turn on a wet track to understand its grip, handling, potential pros and cons.

“I was riding in free practice, I don’t remember if it was in the first or second session, and on one of the laps coming out of the pits I let some cars go on the race line and I went inside, finding a lot of grip, by chance So, throughout the weekend, I kept in mind the possibility that the track could be wet in the race.”

“I was ready to try again and to be honest, when we were on the grid and the red lights came on for the start of the race, I saw some drops on the visor. It’s the worst feeling you can have, because you’re to start the race with slick tires and on the visor you see that it’s about to start raining”.

“At that point you absolutely don’t know what kind of grip you can find between turn 1 and turn 3. With the rain pouring down, I thought everyone would be a little more cautious in turn 3 due to the level of grip” .

“Also, just outside turn 3, there is some paint, so you have to be very careful. At that point I thought about taking advantage of the inside line, thinking it could work. And yes, we did those two overtakes in just one corner It will certainly be the overtaking of the month, at least I hope so,” concluded Fernando.