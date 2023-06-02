It was a smiling Fernando Alonso who presented himself for the usual interviews at the end of the first day of practice for the Spanish Grand Prix. After last week’s second place in Monaco, the Aston Martin driver immediately followed Max Verstappen in Barcelona as well.

On his home track, the Spaniard finished just 170 thousandths behind the championship leader, but explained that he didn’t pay too much attention to the standings when he managed to complete the entire program that the team had planned ahead of Sunday’s race .

“I think it’s so close that one or two things will make you completely change position in the table. So yeah, don’t pay too much attention to the times,” said Alonso.

“We’ve all done the program we had before free practice, and that’s the good thing, learning about the tyres. The track is a little slower than we had anticipated, so there’s even more room for improvement, more set-up changes to make, but it was a productive Friday,” he added.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The other positive thing is that the updates introduced on the AMR23 are giving the expected answers, with the potential growing steadily since the first race.

“They absolutely work. There isn’t a new component we’ve put into the car that isn’t helping performance. It’s something that’s always happened with the team from Bahrain. So yes, we’re happy with the updates and we’ll see tomorrow when everyone will go at full capacity, where we will be.”

Finally, there is also a note of color: with his return to the top positions, the grandstands of the Catalan track have been tinged with Aston Martin green. A great pride for Fernando, to whom he seems to have gone back over 15 years.

“I’ve heard that 67% of the merchandise in the stands is green, which is incredible. I think it’s going back to 2005-6 when everything was one color, so I really feel this support, this special energy. It’s It was incredible the fan forum this morning and as I was driving I couldn’t hear them but I heard how enthusiastic they are so I hope we will put on a great show for them,” he concluded.

