Fernando Alonso, who is in great shape at the age of nearly 42, arrives at the Austrian Grand Prix after returning to the podium in Canada with a second-place finish that left good sensations at Aston Martin, which also introduced several important updates in Montreal.

Speaking of the news, Alonso admitted that he’s still not sure of the potential, even if the first impressions have been very positive. And he said that maybe, on a track like the Red Bull Ring, he’ll have a clearer answer.

“I don’t know, really. I think we’ll have to see how the car feels in tomorrow’s practice and how competitive we can be this weekend.”

“I think in Barcelona and Canada we had different performances, with a different feeling with the car. So hopefully we can be closer to the performance in Canada and try to take advantage of the new package a little more.”

As for Red Bull, which prevailed once again in Canada, the Spaniard saw his gap from Max Verstappen narrow again. Nine seconds, a much smaller gap than usual this year, especially as there were virtually no stoppages during the race.

Have Aston Martin managed to close the gap to rivals Milton Keynes? Alonso isn’t sure: “I think we’ll have to wait for different circuits, because as I said, in Barcelona, ​​which was only two weeks ahead of Canada, we were 55 seconds or 1 minute behind the leaders. I think it was a specific fact in Canada of the circuit, but I hope we can close this gap.”

After speaking to Red Bull, Fernando Alonso explained that rather than looking at the ‘cans’, attention should now turn to Mercedes and Ferrari, the two teams with which he is battling for second place in the Constructors’ championship. A fight that was not even in the team’s plans before the start of the current season.

“Well, that fight is definitely more interesting for us. I think Red Bull is in a league of its own this year. So it’s important for us to score points with both cars every weekend and look at the fight with Mercedes and Ferrari.” “.

“At the same time, of course, we still find it hard to believe we’re in the fight. When we started the season in Bahrain, we didn’t expect to be up there, but now we’re really enjoying every weekend and it’s good to be in this fight.” concluded the Aston Martin driver.