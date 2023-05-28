The hopes of those who hope that at least in Monaco we can see something different on the top step of the podium will have to hope for Fernando Alonso. It is a fairy tale that of ‘Nando’, and for this reason many are fascinated by a story that they would like to crown with a day of glory.

Behind the Monte Carlo exploit there is romance but above all there is a lot of substance, in the form of a driver who exceeded the (already high) expectations of the eve and a technical scenario of absolute value like the one that took shape this year in the Aston Martin team.

For a few tens of seconds yesterday Alonso hoped for a coup. “A bit yes – confirmed Alonso on the Monegasque evening – the decision not to wait too long before getting on the track in Q3 was dictated by the awareness that in Monaco it is certainly not uncommon to see the session end early due to a yellow flag or a red. I wanted to put myself in front, and we succeeded. When I crossed the finish line, they let me know that I was in first position, but they also told me that Max and Tsunoda were completing their last lap, so I was aware that there would be a risk of finishing in second position”.

It was still a great performance for Aston Martin. On the eve of the weekend, it was above all the performance in qualifying that was feared. “On street circuits we find it a little difficult to get the tires up to temperature”, underlined Fernando, but in Monaco the Aston Martin gave its best in the first sector (Alonso was the fastest) confirming that he had found the way this weekend to be able to start the lap with the tires perfectly in the window. However, there is always a counter-indication, and in this case it was the third sector, which saw Fernando only tenth. “I think that in FP3 we confirmed ourselves as the eighth team in that section. There is some work we will have to do in view of the other street circuits that await us, such as Singapore for example”.

In view of the 78 laps scheduled for today, Alonso is well aware that without a flaw from Verstappen or his team it will be difficult to aim for anything more than the second place. When it is pointed out to him that in the last seven years the driver who started from second position has won more races than the one who started from pole position, Fernando smiled.

“Well! We know there won’t be any overtaking opportunities, it’s Monaco, but we also know it’s a tough race in terms of reliability, especially gearboxes and brakes. You know, there’s a lot of things you have to take care of in 78s. So, you have to be concentrated, very concentrated, precise on strategy and in the pit stops, anything can happen. If an opportunity presents itself, we must be ready to seize it”.

Time has dulled Fernando’s character traits a bit. When he returned to Formula 1 in 2021, he proved impatient on several occasions with those who pointed out his age. Now that is no longer the case, above all because Aston Martin has given him the opportunity to be able to demonstrate on the track that they are still there.

“The qualifying lap was one of the best I’ve ever done in Monaco – he underlined – I’ve always had faith in myself and in what I could do in terms of riding, sometimes it seemed perhaps a bit excessive, but probably it’s part of my DNA. You know, many years have passed, there is a generation of new Formula 1 fans, who in previous seasons have only seen me fight for Q3 and often retire with a cloud of smoke behind me. And maybe these guys are a little surprised to see me fighting for the very first positions. Well, I’m here and I’m still fast, and above all I’m having fun.”