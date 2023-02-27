While it is true that testing before the start of a new Formula 1 season is never a very reliable benchmark, the fact that the teams only had three days of testing before the opening race this year affected all programmes.

To avoid surprises, such as the one that befell Red Bull at the Bahrain Grand Prix last season, when both of its drivers were forced to retire in the closing laps due to a problem not detected in pre-season testing, all teams they experienced more than usual in winter testing.

At the end of the three days of testing, several things seem to have emerged: Red Bull should once again be the team to beat, Aston Martin have made the long-awaited step forward and McLaren hasn’t got off to a good start as expected and could step back on the grid.

One of the main protagonists of the test, Fernando Alonso, who took over most of Aston Martin’s schedule after Lance Stroll’s last-minute physical knockout, had very positive sensations at the wheel of the AMR23.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Today he met the press and spoke openly at an Aramco publicity event: “It’s hard to say after the test, because there are so many variables”, speaking of the potential of his car.

“But on the last day, for example, we did a race simulation, we put fuel for 57 laps, which are what we will do next week in Bahrain, and we completed a real race, with pit stops and so on. The Ferrari did the same program as us, simulating a complete race, and we were faster.”

While on the flying lap the team from Maranello still seems to be far ahead, the tire degradation of the SF-23 has raised some alarm bells in Ferrari, with an Aston Martin that in the long run seemed even faster, something that now it was confirmed by the Asturian pilot himself.

Undoubtedly, if true, it would be great news for Aston Martin and bad news for Ferrari, but the reality is that, in the absence of knowing all the secret variables hidden in the pre-season tests, no one will know until Sunday March 5, 2023, when the first race of the season will finally take place, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Read also: