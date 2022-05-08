For Alpine, the Miami Grand Prix had given a double points finish that certified that the French team was the first contender for fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship. A few hours after the end of the fifth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, a partial cold shower arrived: a penalty to Fernando Alonso that deprived him of the points finish in Florida.

The Asturian was given a 5 “penalty for cutting turn 14 and gaining a lasting advantage. These 5” penalties were added to the 5 “already taken for a contact during the race with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri.

With this last penalty, Alonso came out of the Top 10 also losing the 2 points centered with the ninth final place. With Fernando’s exclusion from the top 10, Alexander Albon moved up to ninth place and Lance Stroll was promoted to the Top 10. The Canadian, therefore, gave Aston Martin an unexpected point.

“It was a tough race for us,” Alonso said before learning of the second 5 “penalty.” I touched with Lewis but had no damage to the car. Then at the break I had a slow pit stop. I lost about 4 “in that juncture and tried to make up time with Gasly”.

“In the end I managed to close the gap and I was very optimistic to be able to overtake. But I touched with him and received a penalty. 5” which I deserve, it was my mistake. I braked too late. “

A few minutes later came the further insult. The 5 “for having cut Curva 14 continue the bitter start of the championship for Fernando, who has shown that he still knows how to do great performances, but that the poor reliability of his A522 and his mistakes have hidden what is good has done so far in this 2022.