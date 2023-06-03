Today there was one dominant color in the stands in Barcelona and it was Aston Martin green. Fernando Alonso’s return to competitiveness at the start of the season made Spanish fans dream, but the two-time world champion “betrayed” them in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

10 years have passed since his last victory, which arrived in 2013 right on the Catalan track, and the fans were hoping that this could be the great opportunity for the Asturian’s 33rd career victory. Now, however, everything is more complicated, given that tomorrow he will be forced to start from the ninth spot on the starting grid.

In fact, Fernando made a small mistake in the first minutes of Q1 and paid dearly for it: with the track still dirty due to the rain that fell in the late morning, he lost control of his AMR23 at the very fast corner that leads onto the starting straight .

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Even if he managed to get back on the track without major difficulties, when he returned to the pits the mechanics identified damage on the road surface, which they could only “patch up”.

Despite the disappointment, Alonso was very honest underlining that if he’s ninth, it’s not just because of this damage: “That’s not the gap from pole (he took over a second from Verstappen), it’s a damage worth a couple of tenths. It wasn’t my best Saturday.”

Just as he was realistic about what his prospects might be now for tomorrow’s race: “Our car is always very strong on Sunday and even today, despite the damaged road surface, we were very competitive.”

“If we put everything right and we have good degradation, I think a top 5 is still possible. It’s hard to think of doing more starting so far back. We’ll see if it’s possible to overtake with the new layout,” he concluded.

Read also: