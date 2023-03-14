The 2023 season started with a surprise. Aston Martin showed up in Bahrain as the Cinderella of the leading group, confirming the good things that had been intuited during the pre-season tests in Sakhir held just a week earlier.

In qualifying Fernando Alonso was able to take fifth place ahead of the two Mercedes, while his team mate, Lance Stroll, managed to place the other AMR23 in the top ten despite returning from a wrist injury. In the race, the situation proved to be even more interesting, as it both showed and hid the true potential of the Silverstone team.

At the start, the Spaniard lost two positions to the Stella riders, thus having to recover what he conquered on Saturday. However, once the Mercedes were overtaken, Alonso was able to quickly overtake Carlos Sainz as well, thus reaching a position useful for his first podium of the year.

Judging by the pace maintained in the last part of the race and the good tire management shown in the two previous stints, without the hitch in the first lap the two-time world champion probably would have had the opportunity to compete also with Charles Leclerc, opening the doors to a good challenge. Of course, at the moment that scenario remains a big “if”, an unfinished act, which hooks up to questions about the state of form of AMR23 in other appointments besides that of Sakhir.

The debut of the season has shown that Aston Martin wants to at least act as a reference in the midfield, and then nurture the ambition of constantly challenging Mercedes and Ferrari. Although Alonso is curious to see this competitiveness extend to Saudi Arabia and Australia before the break, the Spaniard said he was confident his new squad could keep development high and steady throughout the season.

“Of course, we have to wait for Jeddah and Australia, very different tracks, so I’m curious to see if we can maintain this form in different circuits,” said Alonso, underlining how the next two rounds will have very different characteristics from Bahrain. In fact, the Sakhir track exalted the qualities of the AMR23, which seems to have a good overall aerodynamic load that allows you to play with balance and push through corners.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On the other hand, Alonso is certain that this car still has significant room for growth, because it is only the first version of an aerodynamic concept which, although it takes up the bases on which Aston had already worked in the second half of 2022, presents numerous novelties.

“On the other hand, I think the car we have now is just a base car that we presented and to start the season with this completely new concept. I think there’s still a lot that can come in terms of development with this project, so I’m optimistic,” added Alonso.

The Team Principal of the team, Mike Krack, has repeatedly called for calm, emphasizing that dreaming is not forbidden, but that we must also look at reality, with the situation that could vary according to the track.

But the fact that we showed up in Bahrain with an undoubtedly competitive car is in any case an excellent sign, because it will allow us to concentrate the budget on a single project unlike what happened last year, when the first specification of the AMR22 did not meet expectations .

“Last year we managed to improve over the course of the season, but we also saw how difficult it is, due to the intensity of the racing and the cost cap,” explained Krack referring to how, even after the updates, the 2022 car has struggled to compete with the best teams in the midfield if not for a few appointments.

“You need to start from a good foundation, because you can’t afford to spend what you have available just for development. That’s also why we were aggressive with the targets we had for the car.”

“Obviously it’s not always easy to achieve, but our team has managed to do great things. It’s much, much easier to grow from this base than from what we had last year.”