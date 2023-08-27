The exultation and enthusiasm on the podium is perhaps the best way to describe Fernando Alonso’s Dutch Sunday, finally back on that podium that had been missing since the last Canadian Grand Prix, when he finished in second place. As then, today the Spaniard finished the race in second position behind an unstoppable Max Verstappen, who took his ninth consecutive victory of the season at home, which allowed him to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record set in 2013.

After starting from the fifth box, the Spaniard immediately conquered two positions, climbing up to third place behind Verstappen and Norris. Despite the arrival of the rain, which had prompted several drivers to return to the pit lane at the end of the first lap, the decision at Aston Martin was to stay out, thus following the rivals ahead of them at the time.

Precisely on the second lap, however, Alonso was able to overtake Norris on the outside of turn four, thus virtually moving into second position, even if the choice to delay the pit stop by one lap cost him several positions, thus causing him to slip in seventh position.

From that moment on, the Asturian began his comeback, with a car that he felt was his, especially when it was possible to return to slick tyres: “It was a very, very intense race, with the start in wet conditions. We were very fast and maybe stopped a lap too late, but like the leaders,” the Spaniard said in interviews, referring to when Verstappen stopped.

“The car flew today, was very competitive and easy to drive. In these conditions you need a car you can trust and I trusted the car a lot today so I enjoyed it. Thanks to all the fans, the energy in Zandvoort is very unique. When this race came I thought I would never experience a podium in Zandvoort because I wasn’t able to think about it.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, leads Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, and the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Towards the end, Guanyu Zhou’s accident and the arrival of rain prompted the race direction to display the red flag and interrupt the race, pushing the riders into an extremely intense finish in which it was essential not to make mistakes. Alonso managed well, taking his updated AMR23 to second place under the finish line: “It’s one of those races where it’s difficult to concentrate and stay focused for such a long period of time. But it’s a very special track, with all the fans and the energy you breathe, so you always feel very focused.”

“I’m happy for Max, congratulations to everyone. I thought about trying to overtake at the last restart, but then I thought maybe I couldn’t get off the circuit after that, so I stayed calm in second position,” added Alonso, congratulating Verstappen on setting the record.