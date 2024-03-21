After the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for next season, the Formula 1 paddock has been filled with rumors involving several drivers, including Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso. Thanks to the Horner case, it is not excluded that the three-time world champion could leave Red Bull, thus leaving a seat free in Milton Keynes, which added to the fact that the seven-time champion will leave Mercedes, makes another very interesting seat available .

The Spaniard was immediately linked to both teams and his declarations of wanting to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks and linked to his presence in the list of candidates of both teams have done nothing but fuel the rumors. However, shortly before the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, the Spaniard made it clear that a possible retirement will not depend on what happens in the driver market.

“Not much has changed, and it won't change in the next few weeks or races. I don't want to wait until the summer, because I think it would be unfair for me and the team if they had to find other options and things like that, but I also don't want to rush and make a decision when I still don't have clear ideas for next year”, explained Fernando Alonso regarding the timing, reiterating his intention to choose his own destiny, regardless of what happens in Red Bull and Mercedes.

“I've always been like that,” he said. “Sometimes it helped me, sometimes it hurt me, but I have always been the master of my destiny. I chose when to leave a team, when to join a team. I chose when to stop with F1 and when to return. And now I will choose what to do next year. I will not follow what others do, I will not let my destiny be dictated to me. I will do it myself. For better or for worse, this is the way I am.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Among other things, even if his name is constantly linked to the competition, Fernando was keen to reiterate that his first option remains his current team, Aston Martin, should he decide to continue his career in the Circus.

“I don't want to comment, because every time I talk about it, it could be taken the wrong way. So I prefer not to comment until I have made the decision whether to continue or not. As I said at the presentation of the car, when I make the decision, the “The first office I will contact will be that of Aston Martin. It will be my priority, as a matter of loyalty towards them”, he explained.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity they gave me two years ago. And if we find an agreement, then that will be my decision. If I don't find an agreement with Aston Martin, I will look elsewhere, but it will be a second opportunity,” he concluded.