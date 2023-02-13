The AMR23 was at the center of everyone’s attention during its presentation on today’s Italian evening, but the presence of Fernando Alonso as the new flagship of the Silverstone team represented another theme of exceptional value.

The Asturian, who arrived at Aston Martin after signing a multi-year contract, is as usual as ever. The 41 springs on his identity card matter little: the former Alpine driver chose Lawrence Stroll’s project not only for the money, but because he saw the right path to success.

At the end of the presentation of the new car, Fernando released a veritable declaration of intent which demonstrates once again how competitive he is, despite an endless series of experiences gained in and out of F1, as well as the great successes collected in almost all series in which he raced.

What’s the mood and feeling about where this new car is?

“Yes, same thing, obviously a new approach to many things, new people joining the team, a lot of talent in the design office and technical department. Of course the new factory is almost ready. There are only a few months left for the team to move A new driver, so everything seems to have a new energy and I see people are very motivated. A lot of work has been done on this car and finally today we will see it. And yes, I am looking forward to Bahrain, and all I’m very excited about this project.”

How confident are you that in the short term the team can take a big step forward?

“This team has always been exceptional in terms of results for the possibilities it had and for the structures that maybe weren’t at the top. And right now the team is growing, it has almost doubled its staff in the last 24 months. This year three of Aston Martin and I think there’s a lot going on right now with these new people joining the team and new ideas As for the new factory, the new wind tunnel, it’s definitely going to take some time, that’s plus a long term benefit that will be seen. But in the short term, with the new car, you will see that there are other things that are already visible about how the team can grow rapidly. So let’s see, there are a lot of things right. In Formula 1 there are no shortcuts, you need investment and talent in the factory. This project is very ambitious at the moment and has a lot to prove, but also a lot to tackle in the next few years. I know my time behind the wheel is not unlimited, but c I will try to make this process as short as possible and help the team as much as possible.”

Aston Martin 23 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

What does a good season mean to you this year?

“I think we have to keep our feet on the ground, we have to understand that in Formula 1 there are no miracles from one year to the next. It’s only been a few months since Abu Dhabi and there is a big gap to catch up with the top teams. So we absolutely have to, if possible, lead the midfield, get close to the top three teams. The most important thing for me this year is to make sure that this car and this baseline are the ones with which we will develop future Aston Martins. I think the year last year the package had some difficulties, as we all saw from the outside. And I think the team faced some problems during the season, improving a lot at the end of the year. So these difficulties are definitely very positive when you understand them and you can program something from that car. And I think this is the very first car with this new set of regulations that hopefully Aston Martin will be able to develop in the future. For me this will be the most i Importantly this year, that we can develop over the course of the season and that we can end 2023 knowing that this is a car and a foundation for future Aston Martin cars.”

Why is this presentation so special to you? She looks happier than last year…

“Even though I am very demanding in everything I do, I expect a lot from the people I work with, I give my 100% and I expect the same from the people I work with. Since my first day at Aston Martin, I have felt exactly the same values ​​from the people around me. Obviously, we have leadership from Lawrence, who I’ve known for many years now. He’s been very successful in many different things and many different projects in his life. And there’s no doubt that the Formula 1 will be no different, sooner or later it will be successful. So it’s something that motivates me a lot. The new people joining the team. Dan Fallows, Eric, the best people of all the competitors. Aston Martin went there, made them taken and convinced them. So there is definitely something in this team that makes things special. And as I said before, in Formula 1 you need investment and talent. We have the investment, the structures and the talent, so it’s just a matter of of time. Unfortunately I’m not 20 years, but I will do my best to help the team.”

What did you find different from what you experienced in other teams?

“Well, I think Formula 1 is a little different these days. We don’t have the freedom to develop the car in many different ways. There are many restrictions in the regulations, there is less creativity. So it’s all about the details.” It’s a matter of quality in every core aspect of our work. I believe the background of this team comes from the previous names of this factory. Everyone here is humble. Everyone here is hungry for success. Perhaps they haven’t had the experience to regularly fight for victories, championships or podiums every weekend. But they have self-confidence. They have self-confidence and know they can achieve it. But they have never achieved it. So it’s very different than any other team at I’ve been in on the last few occasions, where maybe they’ve had success in the past and were in a comfortable position. They were just fourth and were happy with fourth, they were fifth and happy with fifth. If we were sevenths were celebrated. Here we don’t celebrate until we win and that’s very attractive.”

Aston Martin 23 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Do you feel even happier with your decision to come here after integrating with the team?

“Yes, even happier. Every day I’m happier. Honestly, I came to the factory regularly in January. I worked on the simulator. Also, all the pilots who are helping us, Stoffel (Vandoorne) and Felipe (Drugovich), are constantly talking of the simulator and how to improve it. At the moment there is a lot of teamwork and I really like that. Among the drivers, among all departments, we have been following the wind tunnel model for the last two months. Today, finally, we see the real car. I think the fans will also appreciate the fact that we launched the real car. Sometimes it’s disappointing to see a show car with different stickers. So yes, this team is more correct about everything.”

Do you still have hopes of winning races and a third World Championship? And do you think you can do it with this team?

“I believe it. Yes, it’s a possibility. I don’t think this year, I’m honest about it. I have my feet on the ground. I can’t tell anyone that we will fight for victories this year, I would be lying if I said it. But at the same time we want to have, as I said, a good car to start with. And work and develop that car over the course of the season. And maybe in the second half of the year we can get closer. If there is an opportunity, conditions can change. will present the opportunity, we will not miss it.But at the beginning, I expect some difficult races until we find the workings of the car, whose setup has to be worked on with the first five races or six races in Alpine, I struggled a lot to feeling the front end, different power steering settings, all these things. This year we only have one and a half days of testing in Bahrain. So I’m aware that I won’t be 100% in Bahrain, not Jeddah and maybe not even Australia. So that’s a bit unfair, maybe. P I think this is the only sport in the world where you train for a day and a half and then play a world championship. There is no other sport in the world. So, I think with Lance he also has a point of reference, in a way, after a few years in the team. I know what 100% is and therefore I can get close to that value in the first few moments. And yes, let’s see. I think we have more chances to fight for victories and podiums next year if we have a good base this year. I think this year will not be our normal position.”

Your teammate is your boss’s son. How are you dealing with this dynamic? Are you afraid there might be complications?

“Not really, I’ve been here long enough to get to know different things and to experience different teammates, different personalities. I was thinking about Jacques Villeneuve when you asked me the question. That was an experience. We only had three races. But yes, it was fun. And yes, I think with Lance it’s a little different. I feel it a little different, as I already said in Abu Dhabi, or during this winter. I have faith in this project. I know it’s probably the My last team I will drive for. But I don’t know, I’ve known Lawrence and Lance for many years. I think Lance said that when he was in the Ferrari academy it was 2012. So we’ve known each other for 11 years. And now we have this wonderful opportunity to to share the team, to work together for an Aston Martin that hopefully can compete for championships in the future. If I drive it’s fine. If I don’t drive, and I said it in Abu Dhabi and I said it now, I’ll be super proud to be part of this organization somehow and if one day we have an Aston Martin dominating races and championships and the two drivers fighting for the championship like Red Bull, with Sebastian and Webber or Hamilton and Bottas and stuff like that, you know, help this guy fight for a championship will also be a moment of pride for me as I am part of these first steps in this brand”.

