Qualifying has never been Aston Martin’s strong point, but the fact remains that at the end of the official tests of the British GP a pinch of disappointment also arrived for the British team, which has its headquarters a few kilometers from the Silverstone track.

At the end of such a complex day it’s difficult to crack a smile, especially considering that ninth place puts him behind all his direct rivals for the constructors’ championship, such as the two Ferraris and the two Mercedes. In addition, the unknown McLaren joined Silverstone, second and third respectively on the grid, while Williams continued to build on the good foundations shown on Friday, obtaining an eighth place just ahead of Fernando Alonso.

After Barcelona and Spielberg, Silverstone also joins the list of tracks where the AMR23 showed a few more difficulties than in previous rounds. Alonso sees a common pattern across all three tracks which could explain why Aston Martin is struggling more than in the past: “Obviously you can never be satisfied with ninth and thirteenth positions. I think it hasn’t been the best qualifying for the team so far, but yes, it’s difficult to understand where we could have done a little better, maybe a tenth, a tenth and a half, maybe overtaking Alex, but more than that was impossible.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“We have to keep working, understand, some qualifying has already been done on circuits where we weren’t competitive. Barcelona, ​​Austria and Silverstone. All three look a bit similar in terms of track characteristics. So we have to understand that,” added the Spaniard.

While the others are making progress, Aston Martin seems to be going backwards, with Canada being the only exploit of the last four races. For Alonso this is due both to certain characteristics of the car in relation to the latest circuits tackled and to the fact that the rivals are bringing substantial updates, starting to find a promising development path.

“I think it’s a bit of both. I think that [gli altri] they’re making progress, no doubt, with the updates. So we have to see what we can learn from these updates. But I think there is a bit of track specificity, so we have to stay calm. Two races ago, in Canada, we were very strong and fought for the win”, said Alonso, who thinks that the race will be set up on a defensive strategy, while the focus is above all on Budapest, the track on which Aston is aiming to shine again.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Tomorrow will be a defensive match, tomorrow, to try and get some points, whatever is available. And in Hungary, we hope for a new race for us”.

If on the one hand the surprise was the disappointing performance of the British manufacturer, on the other hand there is another English team that has instead impressed, McLaren. As for his own team, Alonso sees a pattern in common with last season regarding the tracks on which the various teams proved to be more or less competitive: “Yes, I think they were very fast. So yes, they deserve their position, it’s not a coincidence. They were quick and they are getting better. I’m happy for them.”

“But let’s see tomorrow and especially after a few races, I think McLaren was very fast last year in Austria and Silverstone. So, again, I think we’ll have to go through Budapest and Spa and then do a reset and see how we’re doing. I think that in Abu Dhabi we will deal”.